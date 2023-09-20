5 invite-only deals I've found ahead of Prime Day

The October Prime Day event will bring about new deals for Prime members — and many of these deals are bound to sell out. To help consumers get the deals they want, Amazon is bringing back its exclusive invite-only deals.

These deals made their debut during July's Prime Day. To get them, you need to sign into your Amazon Prime account and then request an invitation for the deal you're interested in. Amazon will send out invites when the Prime Big Deal Days event starts on October 10. Amazon doesn’t guarantee that everyone who requests an invitation will receive one, but I recommend requesting invites for the items you’re interested in now to get yourself the best chance at scoring them at a discount.

So, what’s up for grabs? My favorite deal of the bunch is the Jabra Elite 7 Active for $79 at Amazon . That's the cheapest price I've ever seen for these buds. In our Jabra Elita 7 Active review , we highly praised these buds for their powerful sound, customizable ANC, and long battery life. At just $79, they're a total steal. However, note that a newer model is available — the Jabra Elite 8 Active for $199 .

There are plenty more invite-only deals to choose from, so keep scrolling to see the invite-only Prime Day deals that are worth signing up for.

Best invite-only Prime Day sales

Jabra Elite Active 7: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite Active 7 are an excellent pair of workout earbuds. In our Jabra Elite Active 7 review, we praised their powerful sound, ANC, and up to 42-hour battery life. They also come with a ton of useful features like Bluetooth 5.2, built-in Alexa, customizable sound, multiple listening modes, and wireless charging. This deal beats their previous all-time low price of $89.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The Philips 3000 Series air fryer is on sale for $79, which is its lowest price ever. This 13-in-1 air fryer can fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, and more, with 7 preset programs for easy setup. This model has a 4.1-liter capacity and a removable dishwasher safe basket. Note that it hit this price point during the July Prime Day.

Blink Outdoor (3-Pack): was $249 now $99 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. It's the best outdoor security camera for those on a budget. This 3-pack bundle hit $124 on Prime Day, but will sell for just $99 during the Prime Big Deal Days event.

SodaStream Art Bundle: was $199 now $109 @ Amazon

The SodaStream Art lets you make sparkling water and soda from the comforts of your home. This bundle includes a sparkling water bottle, two 60L CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher safe bottles, and cherry and lime bubbly drops flavors. Its previous all-time price low was $124.

Sony HTX8500 Soundbar: was $399 now $198 @ Amazon

The Sony HTX8500 2.1 channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS X, with dual built-in subwoofers, seven different sound modes, and 4K HDR passthrough. Measuring 890 x 64 x 96 mm, it's sleek and should fit neatly under most TVs. The previous all time low price for this soundbar was $238.

How to request an invite-only Prime Day deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

Invite-only deals give you access to items that have been aggressively discounted on Prime Day. Requesting an invite doesn't guarantee you'll get the chance to buy that item, but it should make increase your chances of getting it before it sells out. Here's how to request an invite: