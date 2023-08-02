Earlier this summer Microsoft confirmed a new model of its entry-level console, the Xbox Series S 1TB. If the name didn't give it away, this is an Xbox Series S console with a larger 1TB SSD. That’s almost double the size of the 512GB SSD in the standard version of the console. This new model also comes sporting a rather slick all-black color scheme.

Not only does this new color match the look of its more powerful sibling, the Xbox Series X, but the larger hard drive fixes our biggest issue with the Series S console: 512GB just isn’t enough when many of the latest releases require more than 100GB of storage space to install. In fact, the likes of Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demand almost 200GB!

The Xbox Series S 1TB is set to launch on Friday, September 1, and will retail for $349, that’s $100 more than the base Xbox Series S, but it’s still $150 dollars cheaper than the uber-powerful Xbox Series X.

If you opt for the regular Series S you may end up spending the $100 saving on an Xbox Storage Card Expansion just a few months later when you’ve run out of space to install more of the best Xbox Series X games. So, we recommend springing for the Xbox Series S 1TB as it’s a better long-term investment.

If you want to lock in your Xbox Series S 1TB pre-order ahead of its launch, you'll find all the retailer links you need down below. And we’ll update this article over the next few weeks as we approach the release date just in case any retailers offer an additional pre-order incentive to convince you to commit your cash.

Where to pre-order Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series S (1TB): $349 @ Amazon

Pre-Order! The new Xbox Series S 1TB is set to launch on September 1, 2023, and is now available to pre-order via Amazon. It will cost $349 and is the same great console as the regular Xbox Series S just with a larger 1TB SSD (compared to the standard models' 512GB) and a new all-black color scheme that is pretty slick.

Should you buy an Xbox Series S 1TB?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you’re looking for an Xbox console for the holidays ahead — either for yourself or for seasonal gifting — then the Xbox Series S 1TB is definitely a great pick, it’s got the impressive power of the Xbox Series S but with a larger hard drive which really is an essential now that the average file size of a blockbuster game has ballooned.

We haven’t had the chance to test the Xbox Series S 1TB ourselves, but we’ve got plenty of experience with the original model. The internal components are the same on both versions, it’s just the hard drive and the paint job that is different from the 1TB model. And it's also worth pointing out that the Xbox Series S has no disc drive, it's an all-digital console, making it the ideal Game Pass machine.

In our Xbox Series S review , we labeled it “a surprisingly powerful little console” and concluded it “has a lot to offer, with gorgeous graphics and an enormous game selection” but we did express concerns that it may not be the most future-proof gadget, so if you want the assure that you’ll be able to play next-gen games for years to come, we would advise potentially opting for the Xbox Series X if you can afford the $499 price tag.

However, if you’re choice is the Xbox Series S, then the 1TB is the clear winner between the two models. Although, the regular Xbox Series S has been discounted as low as $199 in the past, if you’re shopping on a very tight budget it’s worth considering. Just be mindful that you’ll likely need to upgrade the hard drive later down the line potentially wiping out any initial savings as a 512GB SSD really isn't big enough in 2023.