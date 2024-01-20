Walmart Super Bowl TV deals — 5 big-screen TVs under $599 right now

It's no secret that TV deals can be found any time of the year. However, with the Super Bowl right around the corner, retailers are offering better than average deals on big-screen TVs.

One of the retailers with the lowest prices is Walmart. If you're looking to upgrade your TV in time for the big game, I've found five big-screen TV deals under $599 at Walmart. These value-driven TVs are great if you're shopping on a tight budget. Alternatively, make sure to check out our full Super Bowl TV deals guide for sales on all types of TVs.

Walmart Super Bowl TV deals

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $528 now $398 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV proves that buying a big-screen TV doesn't require straddling yourself in debt. Priced at $398, it's one of the least-expensive big-screen TVs we've seen. It sports Vizio's Active Pixel Tuning, which adapts picture quality for better color accuracy based on what you're watching. You also get built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support and Apple AirPlay support.

Price check: $399 @ Target

Vizio 65" MQ6 QLED 4K TV: was $678 now $498 @ Walmart

If you want the best picture quality while watching the game, the Vizio MQ6 is hard to beat. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it delivers great color reproduction, picture quality, good app selection, and enough smarts to satisfy TV shoppers that aren't picky about their smart TVs. It features Dolby Vision Bright/HDR10+ support, three HDMI 2.1 ports and VIZIO's IQ Active Processor, which can upscale low-res content to 4K.

Price check: $499 @ Target

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

Super Bowl TV deals don't get better than this. Not only is this one of the least-expensive 75-inch TVs we've seen, but this TV also comes with a free 6-month DoorDash DashPass subscription ($60 value). That means you can get free food delivery on all DoorDash orders of $15 or more. On the TV front, the Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG