Walmart Black Friday deals — what to expect in 2021

If last year's any indication, Walmart Black Friday deals will start the first week of November. Yes, we know Halloween is still weeks away, but Black Friday deals will be here before you know it and Walmart is the type of retailer that likes to shake things up early on in the season.

So we're taking a look at some of last year's top Walmart Black Friday deals along with some of the best Walmart deals we've seen this year. That way we can predict the sales and discounts we expect to see from Walmart Black Friday 2021.

Walmart Black Friday 2021 will start early

Prior to releasing its official batch of holiday deals, Walmart held three events in November of last year titled the Walmart Black Friday deals for days event. Events were held on November 4, November 11, and November 25. All of the events were held in the evening and the deals got better as the month progressed.

Some of the discounts offered during the Walmart Black Friday deals for days event included an Onn 50-inch Roku 4K TV for $128, Magic Bullet Blender for $15, Eufy robot vacuums from $99, and up to 50% off Fischer-Price and LOL Surprise toys. Apple fans also saw the AirPods on sale at an all-time low of $99, whereas the Apple Watch 3 plummeted to just $119, a record price low that we haven't seen since last November.

Given how strong Walmart's early November deals were, our advice for 2021 is to buy early. That way you avoid shipping delays and future price increases.

Walmart and PS5 restocks

The PS5 was too new for it to make a splash last holiday season. However, we're nearing the console's 1-year anniversary and it's just as hard to find it in stock today as it was on the day of its release. There have been numerous PS5 restock events at Walmart, but the retailer — renown for its doorbuster in-store sales — has yet to offer an in-store PS5 drop.

Given the problems Walmart — and many other retailers — have faced with restocks, it's likely Walmart will offer an in-person console drop as we get close to Black Friday. To date, rivals Best Buy and GameStop have both offered in-store console drops, which makes Walmart one of the last big-name retailers who hasn't offered an in-store drop.

Lat year's best Walmart Black Friday deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Walmart

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Walmart

While Amazon focused on cheap Alexa devices, Walmart offered inexpensive Google smart home devices. The cheapest was the Google Nest Mini, which dropped as low as $18 last year. The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals kicked off with the Apple AirPods on sale for just $99. This is a price we haven't seen since then, although we predict it could get cheaper by at least $10.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself, which means no more hair wrap. Plus, the Shark Clean app can help you schedule cleanings of your home. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen for a robo vac.

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low, which makes it one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals around.

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $449 @ Walmart

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $449 @ Walmart

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $130 off its normal retail price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever. Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for just $749. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, and the Type Cover is included!

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent mid-level gaming laptop. It sports outstanding SSD speeds, strong cooling mechanisms, and a powerful GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. This Walmart Black Friday 2020 deal is a steal at just $799 ($300 off).

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

This HP Omen gaming bundle packs everything you need to jump head first into PC gaming. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Plus, you also get an Omen 400 gaming mouse and Omen 800 gaming headset.

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $177 @ Walmart

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $177 @ Walmart

Here's a Walmart Black Friday deal to help tidy your home. The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach of areas of your home. Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to command via voice, and thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use the included app to schedule home cleanings.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 at Walmart

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 at Walmart

One of the cheapest fitness trackers just got cheaper. With heart rate and step tracking as well as sleep monitoring, the Inspire 2 is ideal for fitness enthusiasts or those who are just getting started. It also has an impressive 10-day battery life.