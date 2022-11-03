Verizon Black Friday deal — get 5G Home Plus Internet for $35 per month

We're seeing plenty of Black Friday deals on 4K TVs, appliances, and video games this week. However, Verizon is offering a slightly different kind of deal.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $35/month (opens in new tab). Plus, you'll get free Amazon Echo Show 10 (opens in new tab) ($249 value) and access to Verizon Cloud Unlimited for free (opens in new tab) ($19.99/month value). If you don't care for Verizon Cloud Unlimited, you can get the same plan for $25/month (without the free Echo Show 10).

(opens in new tab) 5G Home Plus: $35/month @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $35/month. Plus, you'll get an Amazon Echo Show 10 ($249 value) and access to Verizon Cloud Unlimited ($19.99/month value) for free. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for 10 years with no hidden contract or equipment fees.

Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. It comes with no contracts or equipment charges.

The real draw to this deal is that Verizon will guarantee this $35/month plan for the next 10 years. Verizon will even help cover switching/early termination fees (up to $500). Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For instance, to get the biggest discount you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

It's wort noting that you don't have to be signed up to a Verizon 5G data plan to get Verizon 5G Home Internet. If you're a Verizon member signed up to other mobile data plans (with Auto Pay enabled), you'll still receive a discount. It just won't be as significant.

For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.