Today only! Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $70 off now at Best Buy

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches you can buy. And with so many great Christmas deals rolling out now ahead of the holidays, you can snag some truly great deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals.

Case in point: Today only, Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) marked down to $359. That's a savings of $70 off its usual retail price of $429. It's worth noting this deal only applies to the larger watch size with a 47mm screen in black. But at that price, you're paying less than you would for the smaller 43mm screen option, which remains at its standard price of $399 at Best Buy.

You'll want to act fast though, as this deal is only live through today. For even more ways to save, head on over to our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): was $429 now $359 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic typically costs $100 more than the Galaxy Watch 6, but for that price, you get a physical rotating bezel that both enhances navigation and lends the effect of a traditional timepiece. The 47mm model is $70 off at Best Buy for a limited time.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 line includes some of the brand's most polished smartwatches to date. Each features hefty upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design than previous iterations.

What sets the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic apart is that it sees the return of the physical rotating bezel, a feature that both enhances navigation and lends the effect of a traditional timepiece. With the raised bezel, you'd be forgiven for mistaking it as a normal wristwatch at a glance, especially when paired with a premium watch band. In our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, we called this the perfect option for someone looking for a wearable that doesn't scream "smartwatch."

On the fence about which model to get? Be sure to check out our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comparison to find out the main differences between Samsung's latest smartwatches.

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don't worry: Best Buy's hosting a slew of deals through the month of December so you can get all your holiday shopping done for less. Head on over to our Best Buy deals round-up for more ways to save.