This ginormous 70-inch LG 4K TV just crashed to $549 in Black Friday deal

Black Friday is right around the corner and there's already a flood of great Best Buy Black Friday deals, especially for TVs.

One of the best ones so far is the LG 70-inch UP7070 4K UHD smart TV for just $549 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). It gives you a decent picture, HDR support and LG's webOS smart TV system all at a reasonable price. Add in that it's absolutely massive at 70-inches, and you've got a great Black Friday TV deal.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch LED 4K Smart TV: $649 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's tough to find a TV this big for this price. It's even tougher when you add in the robust streaming service support provided by LG's webOS smart platform. If you want a smart TV that looks great and doesn't hurt your wallet, this LG 70-inch UP7070 is a great choice.

Luckily, this year, supply chain constraints are a bit better than the 2021 holiday season. But that doesn't mean you should wait too long to get your shopping done. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart and of course Best Buy are already flooding the market with early Black Friday deals.

While it's not one of LG's top-tier OLED sets, thanks to the television’s 4K resolution and strong picture performance, you can enjoy bright colors, high contrast, and detail while watching TV shows and movies or playing the latest games. Plus, this television has HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) support. Without getting too into the weeds, this basically means whatever you're watching will look gorgeous.

This LG smart TV also runs LG's webOS system which gives it a full suite of smart TV features and apps you’d expect. From Netflix to HBO Max, you can watch content on just about every streaming service under the sun. The only trade-off is this model doesn't come with a voice assistant built-in. But it's a small price to pay to get this good of a deal.

If you’re looking for a new television to watch all your holiday favorites this winter, then you really can’t go wrong with this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy. But if you want to make sure you get the best of the best, make sure to check out our guide to the best TVs available before you buy anything.