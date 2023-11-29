The best smart power strip we've tested is just $39 for Cyber Monday

TP-Link's Kasa smart plugs and smart lights often cost a bit more than the competition—but are consistently some of the best-built devices we've tested. It also doesn't hurt that the Kasa app is unrivaled in ease of use and features such as its energy monitoring and advanced scheduling. Most of the Kasa smart home device lineup made it to our list of the best Cyber Monday deals and you can still grab them on sale now.

For a limited time, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip is just $39 at Amazon . That's 50% off and the cheapest it's ever been. This is a major upgrade for spaces where you have several appliances plugged in like behind your entertainment center.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $80 now $39 @ Amazon

This surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant, or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

Think of this sleek strip as six individual smart plugs. While this may look like your standard surge protector, each outlet can be independently controlled via the Kasa app or your smart home assistant. It's ideal for spots where you have multiple devices set up such as a living room media center or kitchen. I use one in my office to control a floor lamp, a coffee mug warmer, my computer monitor, and a space heater.

The Kasa app lets you monitor and control each connected device from anywhere. You can use the energy monitoring feature to see which device is the most power-hungry and turn it off remotely. Plus you can even schedule out specific outlets to turn on or off at set times during the day. Kasa plays nice with Alexa and Google Home for voice commands and can be easily integrated into their automation routines as well.

If you want something a little smaller than a full-on strip, consider its kid sibling, the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini ($9, Amazon). It's our pick for the best budget smart plug . And if you're looking to control your outdoor lights or inflatables the Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug KP400 ($12, Amazon) is one of the best outdoor smart plugs you can buy.