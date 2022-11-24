The best Ring Video Doorbell is at all-time low price for Black Friday

Black Friday is looming, but there's still time to get an early Black Friday deal on a Ring Video Doorbell that we count as one of the best video doorbells out there.

Right now the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is on sale for just $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $90 discount on the previous price of $259 and the best deal we've ever seen for it, so if you're on the hunt for one act fast.

Keep your home safe wherever you are with 1536p video. Set up notifications and alerts through the accompanying app to keep on top of any movements in your front yard, and you can talk to visitors remotely. Alexa integration can even let you know of any movement or deliveries while you're watching on a Fire TV or tablet.

Over 10 million people have a Ring video doorbell installed and it's one of the most well-known names in the doorbell world. Its Ring Protect plan starts at $30 a year and provides video recording and storage for 180 days.

Our Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review saw us seriously impressed with one key feature of this model in particular: the square aspect ratio. This means that the video feed of the doorbell is as wide as it is long — particularly useful to see packages on your doorstep. Your yard will never have looked so good with 1536p video and a HDR setting.

The Pro 2 introduces 3D Motion Detection using radar to detect movement up to 30 feet away and a bird's eye view feature that tracks where any visitors to your property walk. Although not a new feature, the customizable motion zones and motion sensitivity settings are great at reducing the number of false notifications from the likes of squirrels or passing cars.

Unfortunately, the Pro 2 needs to be connected via wires which will limit the location you can install it, but the lack of a battery does mean it has a sleek design that looks good on any doorstep.

If you're looking for a video doorbell on a tighter budget, the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell Pro is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday.

For more top deals stay with us at Tom's Guide, you could even check out our rundown of the top Amazon Black Friday deals for the latest deals and lowest-ever prices.