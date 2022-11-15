Hurry! Ring Video Doorbell Pro just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday

If you’re after a Video Doorbell for the entrance to your home, we’ve found a handy Black Friday deal already.

Right now the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (1st gen) is on sale for just $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $70 discount on the recommended price of $169.99 or 41% off. That is the lowest price that it has ever been, so definitely worth picking up now if you're interested.

Ring has long been one of the leading names in video doorbells with over 10 million people choosing to install one on their front door. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro features full HD 1080p video and customizable motion alerts so squirrels moving in the edge of the 160-degree shot don't set it off unless you want them to. The slimline pro model looks like an ordinary stylish doorbell, but with all the security guarantees of a video camera.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro : 169.99 $99 @Amazon (opens in new tab) With the ability to control where in its 1080p video feed that motion sensors get set off, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is perfect to protect your front door. With Alexa integration and a dedicated app, it's easy to control and night vision keeps you on top of things whatever the time.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro may not quite be as easy to install as the basic Ring Video Doorbell due to its lack of battery pack — you'll need a hardwired connection — but in our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review (opens in new tab) , we were impressed with it 1080p video quality, which we found to be clearer than the base model.

Another neat feature is that you can view a live feed from the video doorbell to any Alexa-enabled smart display or Fire TV device. (These too, are often discounted heavily on Black Friday.) So, if you're watching TV and someone rings the doorbell, you don't have to get up to see who it is.

The ability to customize the motion alerts is a welcome addition and stops endless false alarms even the best video doorbells can fall victim to, especially if your house faces the road or a footpath. Nightvision is also a welcome feature that can help with late-night callers.

Bear in mind that this is the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell Pro. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 ($259, and which is not on sale) has a wider vertical field of view, and has package detection — the original does not.

There's one other caveat: You'll also need to subscribe to Ring Protect ($3/month for one camera, $10/month for unlimited cameras) if you want to save any video recordings for up to 60 days.

For more top deals stay with us at Tom's Guide and check out our Black Friday deals live blog for the latest deals and lowest ever prices.