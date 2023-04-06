The 65-inch Hisense A6 4K TV just crashed to $378 — lowest price ever

I hunt for TV deals every day for Tom's Guide, and this is one of the best I've seen in awhile.

The Hisense 65-inch A6 4K TV is $378 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this model, and it's a good price for a 65-inch 4K set. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) has the TV for $399.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65" A6 4K TV: was $469 now $378 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal brings the 65" Hisense A6 4K TV to its lowest price ever. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. Best Buy (opens in new tab) is offering 3 months of Apple TV+ and a 30-day subscription to FuboTV with this set, too.

The Hisense A6 is a budget model, so it won't outperform competition from our best TVs list. However, if you're looking for a big-screen 4K TV that delivers good picture quality without breaking the bank, the Hisense A6 series is it.

The 2022 A6 TV brings improved picture quality, enhanced performance and new modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode Plus. You also get support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, Google Assistant voice controls and Chromecast screen mirroring.

The Google TV OS the Hisense A6 runs on is simple to use, and runs quickly to boot. You'll have access to all the best streaming services from Netflix to Disney Plus to Prime Video.

The Hisense A6 also makes for a decent gaming TV. You'll get access to a 60Hz panel with a variable refresh rate and automatic low latency. It would be even better if this TV had a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, but that's where the best gaming TVs come in.

This is the lowest price ever for the 65-inch Hisense A6, so if this is the TV you want, now's the time to buy. Or, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage for more options.