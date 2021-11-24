Tempur-Pedic’s Smart Bed that detects snoring is $200 off for Black Friday

Snoring is one of the most common sleep disturbances, but enjoying a quieter night just became more attainable thanks to Tempur-Pedic offering $200 off its Ergo Smart Bed Base, with prices now starting from $1,499 (was from $1,699). This smart bed base has a massage function, multiple recline positions (including Zero Gravity) and automatic snoring detection so you don't disturb your partner.

Tempur-Pedic is one of the best mattress brands in the world, offering high tech sleep solutions to help you sleep deeply. The Ergo Smart Bed Base is one of its most innovative adjustable beds yet and offers different levels of head and foot massage, plus a Zero Gravity recline position. This is ideal for relieving joint pain and enjoying weightless sleep, and it now has a lower starting price of $1,499.

If you snore, the biggest draw is the automatic snore detection system. So if the Ergo Smart Bed Base senses you beginning to snore, it gently tilts to move you into an anti-snoring position. The Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale is offering $200 off all sizes, with a queen size Ergo Smart Bed Base priced $1,599. For a new mattress to match, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday mattress deals.

$1,499 at Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic Ergo Smart Base: was from $1,699 $1,499 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $200 - You get a lot of sleep tech for your money with the Ergo Smart Base. It comes with a snore response system, two head and food massage features, plus under-bed lighting and a Zero Gravity preset for weightless rest. It also works with Tempur-Pedic's AI Sleeptracker app to track various aspects of your sleep.

Tempur-Pedic has tech at the heart of its Ergo Smart Base. Although the base isn't returnable, it does come with a 25-year warranty and free delivery. It's also designed with a quiet mode, a heart rate and respiratory rate monitoring system and sleep tracking. The star of the show for snorers is the automatic snore detection system. This raises the bed approximately 12 degrees when it realizes you’re snoring.

The smart base is even programmed to monitor and analyze your sleep environment, looking at everything from your bedroom temperature and air purity to humidity levels and CO2. Plus, if you have an Alexa-enabled device you can use voice commands to adjust the position of your Ergo Smart Bed Base.

Thanks to its Zero Gravity function, you can say goodbye to any pressure on your joints and enjoy a weightless relaxation session or nap. Available in seven sizes from twin XL to split Cal king, you'll easily find one to match the size of your existing mattress.

If you can't stretch to the price of the Tempur-Pedic Ergo Smart Base but want an adjustable bed, then take a look at the Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame (from $649) which can be controlled via remote. It comes with Zero Gravity and three different levels of in-bed massage and is now up to $400 off.

For another alternative, check out the higher spec Casper Rise Max Adjustable Bed (from $895.50). This has twice the number of massage functions compared to Tempur-Pedic’s offering, plus under-bed lighting and Zero Gravity, but it lacks the Tempur's sleep tracking smarts and insight.

