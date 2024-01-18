Epic Nintendo Switch sale has games from just $2 — here's my top 13 deals

It's time to chase away the January blues with some new Switch games in Nintendo's digital sale. Whether you're looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch games or an indie hidden gem, there's something for everyone here.

Warner Bros. games are a highlight here, with the content-packed Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on sale for $17 at Nintendo. If you want a perfect game to accompany a nice brew, the cosy visual novel Coffee Talk is $6 at Nintendo. Plus, Batman Arkham Trilogy is $35 at Nintendo, an excellent price for a trio of highly acclaimed games.

Below are the best sales I would recommend to shop now at Nintendo. I've also included a few deals on physical games at other retailers for good measure. If you're hungry for more sales, don't miss my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder deal.

Nintendo Switch deals

Switch games: deals from $2 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $1.99 in this Nintendo Store sale. (You can also pick up DLC starting from $0.74.) Games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Coffee Talk, Batman Arkham Trilogy and more are on sale.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $58 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.