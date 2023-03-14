Hurry! LG C2 OLED just dropped $400 in March Madness TV sale

The LG C2 OLED has a longstanding place on our best OLED list so we’re always on the lookout for any savings on this stunning television. And we’ve just spotted a big discount courtesy of Amazon.

For a limited time, the LG 42-inch C2 OLED TV is on sale for $896 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $400 off its full retail price of $1,299, and the lowest price we’ve seen for the OLED TV so far this year. While it’s not quite its lowest price ever — it was cheaper over the holiday sales period — this is most definitely one of the best TV deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) LG 42" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

The LG C2 OLED is a stunning television. In fact, we’re such big fans of this particular model, that we even rank the LG C2 OLED as the best TV you can buy. And that’s a position it held for several months without being supplanted by a challenger from the likes of Sony or Samsung. Granted, the C2 may not be the brightest OLED in LG’s TV range — that would be the LG G2 OLED — but this is a minor caveat that won’t even be noticed by most users.

In our glowing LG C2 OLED review, we declared it’s “the OLED TV you want to own” and concluded “The LG C2 OLED TV with OLED evo is the best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience. Top-tier performance, plenty of port options and great gaming features all come together in a sleek package.” And now at this significantly discounted price, it’s an even easier recommendation.

Whatever you’re watching, whether it’s live sports or the latest blockbuster movie, thanks to the LG C2 OLED it’ll look better than ever as this television offers truly stunning image quality. You can expect a huge range of vibrant colors as well as deep blacks. Plus, actually finding something to watch will be super simple, as the LG C2 OLED offers instant access to just about all the best streaming services including Netflix, HBO Max and more.

The LG C2 OLED is also a fantastic TV to pair with a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Not only will the latest games look incredible on the OLED display, but LG packed this model with premium gaming-focused features. For starters, the C2 OLED boasts a 120Hz refresh rate as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports, consistently low input lag and a dedicated Game Mode designed to get the most out of the latest gaming hardware.

If you’d like to consider some alternative options before committing, be sure to check out our roundup of the best OLED TV deals. And we’ve also got a guide to the biggest March Madness TV sales for some seasonal discounts. Plus, be sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for comprehensive coverage of all the biggest sales and discounts throughout the whole of 2023.