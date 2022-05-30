Save over $100 on this Shark Robot vacuum in the Memorial Day sale

If you’re after one of the best robot vacuums , today's Memorial Day sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain.

Right now you can pick up a Shark ION Robot Vacuum (RV754) for just $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab). Originally priced at $249, you’ll be saving just over $100, which makes it one of the best deals we’ve seen so far.

This Shark ION Robot vacuum is Wi-Fi connected, and works with Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning at just a touch of a button. Designed with a Tri-Brush System, it will quickly tackle all your dirt, debris and dust from any floor surface and awkward spots. Best of all, it has over $100 knocked off the price, which is a bargain.

A good robot vacuum will pick up everyday debris, including the dreaded pet hair , in a single pass, and this Shark ION Robot Vacuum deal is certainly impressive. First, it’s designed with a Tri-Brush System that combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to guarantee a powerful pick-up. With its ‘easy voice control’, you can operate the vac with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to make the robot clean at your command, alongside your smartphone.

What’s more, you can completely integrate the Shark ION Robot vacuum to truly know your home layout, and set cleaning schedules. Plus, it conveniently senses ledges and stairs, to avoid damaging furniture.

Best of all, it has a battery life of 120 minutes, which is sufficient time to clean your entire home, and ensure it’s spotless.

Be sure to check out all the best Memorial Day appliance sales today to save on everything from microwaves and to coffee makers.