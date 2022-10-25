Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV just crashed to $579 ahead of Black Friday

Ready to get started on your Black Friday deals hunt? Best Buy is right with you, as they've already started their Black Friday sales and there are some seriously good deals to be found.

This huge 75" Samsung 4K smart TV is just $579 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This is a super affordable price for a TV of this size, making it one of the best 75" TV deals around right now, as you'll save a hefty $270.

(opens in new tab) 75" Samsung TU690T 4K TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2.

This entry-level Samsung TV provides the basics at an affordable price, so if you want a huge 4K TV on a budget, it's a great choice. With support for HDR10+ and a 60Hz refresh rate, the visuals of the TV are top-notch for the price.

It also comes with support for Alexa, Google Assistan and AirPlay 2, so you can control the TV with your voice and stream content from your Apple devices straight to the TV. The Tizen OS the TV runs on gets you access to all the best streaming services you could want, including Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV and more.

There are some things to be aware of before you hit purchase, though. This TV only has 2 HDMI ports. This is fine if your setup only contains a soundbar and a games console, for example. However, if you want to connect multiple accessories or consoles, be prepared to have to reach behind the TV to swap them around a lot. The TV does have Bluetooth connectivity, which could help.

This affordable TV doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the best Samsung TVs on the market like the QN90A Neo QLED, but it does what you need to do and is an excellent deal for casual users who want a big set.

Still looking for your perfect TV? Check out our Black Friday TV deals coverage to see the best deals from across the internet.