This 75-inch Samsung TV for $579 is the big-screen Black Friday deal to beat

We're still a week out, but Black Friday deals are already happening all over the internet with retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart leading the charge. In particular this year, Black Friday TV deals are among the biggest winners, with some absolutely massive big-screen TVs going for under $1,000.

Case in point: this 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV that's on sale for just $579 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $270 off its previous listing price of $849, making it one of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals you can get this week.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" 4K TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. And it's just been reduced by $270 in Best Buy's Black Friday sales. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

So what's the deal with the TV? Well, this is one of Samsung's entry-level models, so it comes equipped with all the basics, but not the bells and whistles of Samsung's premium QLED TVs. If you want a massive 4K TV on a budget, however, it’s a great pick.

What makes it worth picking up is that it's a 4K model that offers Ultra-HD images and support for both HDR movies and shows as well as HDR10+ content streamed from Amazon Prime Video. The refresh rate clocks in at 60Hz, which means you won't get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X when connected to this TV, but if you plan on simply streaming from Netflix or Hulu, you won't notice the difference.

Speaking of streaming, as this is a Smart TV you’ll have easy access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Plus, you can navigate all these apps with just your voice thanks to the includes Alexa and Google Assistant features. And if you’re an Apple user, the TV also offers AirPlay 2 for effortless streaming from Apple devices.

So who shouldn't buy this TV? Well, gamers obviously, but also anyone who has lots of extra devices that need to be connected to a TV, like a Blu-ray player or AV receiver. That's because this particular model only has two HDMI ports. That won’t be a problem if you only plan on connecting a console and a soundbar, but if your setup requires multiple HDMI ports, this TV might not be a good fit for you.

Looking for more recommendations? We've got a round-up of all the best Black Friday TV deals and if you’ve got more than just a new 4K TV on your shopping list, make sure to follow our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest discounts and savings across the most popular products and devices.