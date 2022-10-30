Samsung The Frame TV just hit lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

If you have been eyeing the popular Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV, this might be the perfect time to buy it. The dual-purpose TV is down to its lowest price ever in an early Black Friday deal so you may not need to wait till end of November to get your hands on this one. Some of the best Black Friday deals are going live across retailers, and Amazon is already getting in on the action including this massive $500 discount on Samsung’s innovative The Frame TV.

Right now, the 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV is on sale for $997 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $500 off its regular retail price of $1,499. This early Black Friday discount brings the Samsung Frame TV down to a new lowest-ever price and is one of the best TV deals around right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" Frame TV: $1,499 $997 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon just sliced $500 off The Samsung Frame TV as part of an early Black Friday deal. This discount brings it down to a new lowest ever price. The Samsung Frame range looks like a work of art and can be used as an art display or to display your own photos, or as a TV. This 55-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, matte screen, voice assistant support and access to all the biggest streaming services.

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the best QLED TVs you can buy right now, but crucially it doesn’t just function as a TV. This novel concept takes a traditional television and makes it instead look more like a picture frame. It has an innovative design that looks like a work of art and when you’re not using the Samsung Frame to watch TV shows and movies, it can be set to display family photos or famous artwork.

The 2022 model of Samsung Frame has made several much-needed improvements. For starters, the new matte anti-glare screen is a highly useful addition. In fact, it helps makes The Frame almost unrecognizable as a TV when set to art mode. It also has a thinner design and a rotational orientation like the Netgear Meural.

We do note in our Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV review , however, that the combination of a TV and a digital photo frame may not be for everybody, and it does come with some drawbacks.

As an actual TV, The Frame performs remarkably. It can’t quite stack up against the best Samsung TVs , such as the QN90A Neo QLED , but it still offers a crisp image quality, with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Its audio is nothing to sniff at either, and the 120Hz refresh rate is also commendable. If you just want a pure TV, you can get better specs for the price, but, it shouldn’t be overlooked, that The Frame is designed to double as a display piece as well and looks stunning up on a wall.

The model on sale in Amazon’s Black Friday deals features a 55-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR but you can also get larger sizes of this TV.

You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate your TV with just the sound of your voice.

There are some negatives here, such as somewhat narrow viewing angles and a smart TV interface that could be swifter and more intuitive. But overall this is a great deal.

If you are an art lover and want a taste of everything in your living room, this is a TV that won't disappoint. And if you want to consider some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals as well.

