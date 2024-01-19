Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder deal lets you get double the storage for free — here's how

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a prime contender for making it onto our shortlist of best phones of 2024. If it's $1,299 price tag makes you hesitate, Samsung is offering one of the best Galaxy S24 preorder deals I've seen.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549 at Samsung via trade-in. That includes an instant $750 trade-in credit. Plus, you'll also get a $100 Samsung credit and free storage upgrade. Sure, there are other Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder discounts out there, but Samsung is offering the most freebies at the lowest price.

Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder: from $549 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $100 credit + storage upgrade! Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade (from 256GB to 512GB) and $100 Samsung credit. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. By comparison, Amazon is offering a free $200 egift card, but you'll need to pay $1,299 upfront for the phone.

Price check: $1,299 @ Amazon

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on review, we said it packs a ton of AI features, such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Chat Assist. You also get lots of Generative AI photo editing tools. Design changes include a stronger titanium build, flat/brighter display, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip. However, $1,299 is a tough pill to swallow for a smartphone, which is why I'm a fan of Samsung's preorder deal.

You'll get up to $750 off via a trade-in and you'll also get a $100 Samsung credit via our link. Plus, you'll get a free storage bump from 256GB to 512GB. Yes, there are other Galaxy S24 promos out there from the likes of Verizon and AT&T, but Samsung's direct offer is tough to beat. Just make sure to preorder before January 30 when the deal expires.

