Samsung Galaxy A54 is now at its lowest ever price — just $330 for Black Friday

A good smartphone doesn’t have to be expensive, and Black Friday deals mean some of the best cheap phones are now even cheaper. Which is perfect if you really want to get the most bang for your buck — especially since these phones are starting to offer more and more flagship-style features.

If you’re looking for one of these phones, Walmart is selling the Samsung Galaxy A54 for $330. Not only is this $120 off the usual price of our favorite cheap phone, it’s also the lowest price ever. So if you’re after a quality Samsung Galaxy experience on a budget, this might be the deal for you.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $330 @ Walmart

Save $120 on our pick for best cheap phone. The Samsung Galaxy A54 may not be quite as good as the Galaxy S23, but it still has a lot to offer. You have the same 50MP main camera as the S23, a bright and colorful display, and a fantastic battery life.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series isn’t quite as technologically impressive as the flagship Galaxy S or Galaxy Z line-ups. Nevertheless, the phones still have plenty to offer — and more than you might expect considering the lower price tag. Though you do have to make some sacrifices in the process.

One of the main perks of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is the 50MP main camera, offering the same specs as the camera on the Galaxy S23. That means you’re essentially getting flagship quality hardware in that lens, and excellent photos are a result. The 50MP is paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera and 5MP macro lens which aren’t quite as good, but you still end up with colorful shots — especially in low light.

The battery is very impressive for a cheap device too, lasting 10 hours and 20 minutes in our custom battery test with the adaptive refresh rate switched on. Drop that to a static 60Hz and you extend that time to 11 hours and 46 minutes. Recharging speeds top out at 25W, though there’s no wireless charging to speak of. One of those compromises that has to be made to keep the price down.

That adaptive refresh rate is also paired with a bright, colorful display, though it’s brightness and bezel size let it down compared to the Galaxy S23 series.