Run don’t walk! My favorite cushioned running shoe from Asics is $62 off for Black Friday

I've been running in the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 for two years now and I'm yet to fall out of love with them. I ran my first ever 10K race in them and they've since become a trusty long-run shoe for me, bringing comfort, support and breathability. Now is a great time to tell you they're on sale this Black Friday.

As part of the various Asics running shoe Black Friday deals happening right now, you can buy the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 for just $97 at DICK's Sporting Goods, which is 39% off the original price of this popular running trainer.

Why am I such a fan of the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24? Well, first of all, I enjoy the soft and bouncy ride that the Gel-Nimbus 24 provides. Not to mention, they are extremely durable and have seen me through many easy runs. That being said, the balance of softness and responsiveness could cover more types of runs than just easy miles, this is just where they really shine for me.

I often recommend the Gel-Nimbus 24 to any friends who have just got into running and want to wear a decent pair of running shoes that can be worn for all kinds of training. I find they work great for casual running but can pick up the pace if you need them to, which is pretty helpful.

Now, if you are sold on the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 and want to take advantage of this Black Friday deal, don't wait around. Sizes are selling fast!