Quick! Get 25% off a year of Paramount Plus with this promo code

After a slow start, Paramount Plus is starting to make a solid case to feature in our roundup of the best streaming service. The service now offers an ever-growing library of originals, access to live sports and 24/7 news coverage all at a very compelling price point. Speaking of price, for a limited time you can score an annual subscription to Paramount Plus for even less.

Through May 5, you can get a year of Paramount Plus for 25% off when you use coupon code “SPRINGSAVINGS." This promo code allows you to score an annual Paramount Plus (Essential) subscription for $37, or you can go ad-free and get a year of Paramount Plus (Premium) for just $74. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for an annual subscription to the streaming service to date.

Paramount Plus (Essential): was $49 now $37 @ Paramount

For a limited time, Paramount Plus is offering a year of its Essential plan for just $37. That's 25% off its regular price of $49. Paramount Plus Essential includes access to original programming (1883, Star Trek: Picard, Halo), NFL on CBS Live, 24/7 live news with CBSN, and limited ads.

Paramount Plus (Premium): was $99 now $74 @ Paramount

You can get an entire year of Paramount Plus Premium for $74 using promo code "SPRINGSAVINGS" for a limited time. That's a 25% discount. Paramount Plus Premium includes the same features as the Essential plan, but also throws in live access to your local CBS station, no ads (except live TV and select shows), and the ability to download your shows to watch later.

If you’d rather try before you buy, Paramount Plus does offer a free seven-day trial to sample its extensive content library. However, if you use code “WALMART30” this will be extended to a 30-day free trial. In fact, with an entire month for free you could conceivably binge watch whatever content you were considering signing up for without paying a penny.

Of course, Paramount Plus does offer plenty of reasons to stick around for the long haul. For starters, you’ve got original shows like Halo, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone spin-off 1883, and new series The Offer, which chronicles the tumultuous production of The Godfather movie. The service is no slouch when it comes to movies either with new releases like Jackass Forever and Scream (2022) the picks of the bunch.

The steamer also offers plenty for young viewers with a whole selection of new and classic Nickelodeon shows. This includes the recent iCarly revival as well as every single episode of Spongebob Squarepants. In fact, the latter might even tempt a few slightly older viewers with childhood nostalgia for the adventures of the deepsea sponge.

Alongside a deep selection of movies and TV shows Paramount Plus also offers live sports, such as NFL, The Masters and the UEFA Champions League, and you also get access to your local CBS feed. Although these two offerings are exclusive to a Premium plan.

Remember this deal expires on May 5, so make sure to secure your discounted annual subscription now to enjoy everything Paramount Plus has to offer for less.