Prime members score $100 off our favorite cheap phone at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the best cheap phone we've tested. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we loved this phone's display, good performance and strong cameras. For $349, the A54 is a steal.

Packing a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has the best display of any budget phone we've tested. It reached a peak brightness of 854 nits in our tests, meaning it's easy to see outdoors. Colors also looked vibrant and accurate — we measured 127.1% coverage of the sRGB scale and a Delta-E score of 0.06.

We also consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 to be one of the best camera phones you can buy. It sports 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro lenses as well as a 32MP front camera for selfies. We love the Samsung Galaxy A54's large main sensor, and found it produced great night-time shots.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 also has great battery life. Ours lasted 11 hours and 46 minutes with the display set to 60Hz. Plus, the Exynos 1380 chip the phone runs on enables snappy performance when switching between apps or playing games like PUBG Mobile.

