Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2022 — best sales right now

From iRobot to Roborock, Prime Day robot vacuum deals are now live with discounts that slash from $50 to $200 off our favorite robot vacuums. Prime Day is an excellent time to upgrade your vacuum as many of the best robot vacuums we've tested will be on sale for the next few hours.
Today's robot vacuums can clean both carpets and hardwood floors. Some pricier models can self-empty their trash bins, while others can both vacuum and mop. So far, we're seeing deals on both budget and high-end models. Keep this page bookmarked throughout Amazon's two-day event so you can find the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals.
Prime Day robot vacuum deals: Quick links
- iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iLife V5s Pro: was $179 now $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This iRoomba robot vacuum supports both Google Assistant and Alexa, and it uses on-board sensors to navigate under and around furniture. You can clean both hard floors and carpets with this model.
iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $754 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This robot vacuum empties itself and uses smart mapping to chart a route around your home. You can also schedule cleanings and take advantage of support for both Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants.
iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best robot mop is currently on sale at Amazon. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.
iLife V5s Pro: was $179 now $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Not all vacuum deals come from Amazon. This is a pretty cheap way to get a 2-in-1 robot vacuum, as the iLife V5s is as adept at sweeping as it is mopping. You will have to replace the device's dirt tank with a water tank when it's time to mop, though. Expect around 100 minutes of cleaning on one charge, and the V5s returns to its dock automatically when it's time to recharge.
Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
You can save big with this Prime Day robot vacuum deal from Eufy, which drops this model's price to an all-time low. This Eufy Robovac model doubles as both a sweeper and a mop, giving you 2-in-1 value. The vacuum features a 2.5-hour runtime and uses laser navigation for a more efficient route inside your home.
Shark IQ AV1010AE: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
For big savings, check out this deal on the Shark IQ AV1010AE robot vacuum. You'll get a self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days of debris. The vacuum cleaner's brushroll works on both carpets and floors, and Shark promises faster mapping compared to its RV1001AE model.
iHome AutoVac Nova: was $599 now $185 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save over 50% on this self-emptying hybrid robot cleaner over at Walmart. Not only can this one device clean and mop your floors, it also has 2700pa of suction power, laser navigation and HomeMap capabilities, as well as integration with a smartphone app, Google Assistant and Alexa.
How to find the best robot vacuum deals
The best robot vacuum deals typically take 20% to 50% off the cost of popular models, so any Prime Day deal with greater discounts should command your attention. Deals can lower the price of already inexpensive models as well as some of the pricier options with more advanced features.
Our robot vacuum buying guide has more advice on what to look for when you're shopping for these smart home gadgets.
Shop all Prime Day deals
- Alexa device sale: Alexa devices from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: highlighters, backpacks, and more on sale (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 50% off (opens in new tab)
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness equipment: deals from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines (opens in new tab)
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: deals from $739 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 games: deals from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129 (opens in new tab)