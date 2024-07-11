Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2024 — epic deals on Roomba, Eufy, Shark and more

Prime Day is a great opportunity to shop robot vacuum deals. Some of the best robot vacuums we've tested from Roomba, Shark, Eufy and more are being slashed in price, meaning you can clean your home with ease without spending a fortune.

My favorite robot vacuum deal right now is the iLife V3S Pro is on sale for $99 at Amazon. It's one of our favorite robot vacuums, as its especially good at tackling pet hair. Now that it's fallen below $100, it's a total steal. Make sure to get this deal before it disappears.

Keep scrolling for more of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals. Plus, check out this huge Walmart sale to fight Prime Day.

Robot vacuums

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. This Prime exclusive deal brings the price down to the lowest it's ever been.

Eufy RoboVac 11S was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the toughest places to vacuum is underneath furniture; the low profile of the RoboVac 11s lets it suck up all those dust bunnies beneath your couch. You can't control it with your smartphone, but it worked in our tests and was able to get underneath everything.

Wyze Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

This Wyze robot vacuum is now on sale. We titled its predecessor the best robot vacuum for hard floors, and this updated model offers the same 2,100 Pa suction power and even more features. It maps quickly with 7 sensors, allows you to customize the map with no-go zones and virtual walls, and can return to charge in the middle of a clean.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $244 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.

Shark IQ AV1010AE: was $599 now $367 @ Amazon

For big savings, check out this deal on the Shark IQ AV1010AE robot vacuum. You'll get a self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days of debris. The vacuum cleaner's brushroll works on both carpets and floors, and Shark promises faster mapping compared to its RV1001AE model.

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699 now $379 @ Amazon

This is a limited early Prime Day deal, so if you've had your eye on Roborock's Q5 Pro+, act fast. You'll get a robot vacuum with impressive 5,500 Pa suction power, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, and excellent obstacle avoidance. You'll have to manually swap out the water for mopping tasks, but the vacuum will auto-empty its dust and debris into the charging base station.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+: was $1,299 now $699 @ Amazon

If you want the latest technology for a good price, look no further. Thanks to its object recognition, the Samsung Jeb Bot AI+ avoids obstacles as it cleans with ease. Plus, it can adjust its power based on floor type for a deeper and more appropriate clean. You can even stream its progress live from your phone using the on-board camera to keep an eye on your pets. For more info on its performance, read our Samsung Jet Bot AI+ review.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $708 @ Amazon

One of Roomba's smartest robot vacuums, the j7+ can avoid things like cords on the ground as well as dog poop — it's one of the features we loved in our Roomba j7+ review. Its charging base also empties the vacuum, so you don't have to worry about cleaning it out for up to two months. Plus, you can schedule it to clean certain rooms and areas where messes occur more frequently.

Robot mops

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $384 @ Amazon

The best robot mop we've tested is currently on sale at Amazon. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra: was $1,299 now $799 @ Amazon

If you want the latest in robot vacuum technology, and you don’t mind paying for it, get the Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo. There’s little this device can’t do; it vacuums, mops, detects rugs, cleans itself, and even lets you check in on your pets when you’re away. The charging base will even refill the onboard water tank for you while extracting the dirty water from the cloth. While it comes at a steep price, you can’t get much more from a robot vacuum.

How to find the best robot vacuum deals

The best robot vacuum deals typically take 20% to 50% off the cost of popular models, so any Prime Day deal with greater discounts should command your attention. Deals can lower the price of already inexpensive models as well as some of the pricier options with more advanced features.

Our robot vacuum buying guide has more advice on what to look for when you're shopping for these smart home gadgets.

Is it worth getting a robot vacuum?

Do you hate vacuuming? Do you have pets or messy children? Do you want to reclaim a little time from doing chores? If your answer to any of those questions is yes, then you might want to consider getting a robot vacuum.

Robot vacuums are designed to move around your home, picking up dirt, dust, and pet hair, so you don't have to vacuum yourself. And, if you have hardwood or tile floors, you can get robot vacuums that also mop, or get pure robot mops.

Robot vacuums can cost less than $200, or go up in price to more than $1,000; the higher you go, the better the performance you get, as well as more features such as the ability to control it from your smartphone, create schedules, and have them self-empty. Be sure to take a look at our best robot vacuums page for more information on what you get at various price points.