Presidents' Day sale knocks $50 off Apple Watch 7

Heads up, Apple fans. Amazon has one of the best Presidents Day sales we've seen all weekend.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS) on sale for $349. That's $50 off and one of the best Presidents Day Apple sales we've seen. It's also the lowest price we've seen for the 41mm/GPS model.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. It's now on sale for $349, which is its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Cupertino's latest addition to its smartwatch library and is one of the wearable highlights of 2021, rivalling some of the best smartwatches on the market. Compared to its predecessors, it boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode and a rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were impressed with the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. Overall, the Series 7 makes a perfect choice for both newbies and pros alike.

It also has a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.

And although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch model, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more Apple savings, check out our best Apple deals coverage for this month's best deals.