Best President's Day Apple sales

February is here, and with it comes plenty of deals on the best Apple products. Whether you're looking for a new iPhone, AirPods, or an Apple Watch, you're in the right place — because we've searched everywhere to find the best President's Day Apple deals.

Below, we've compiled a list of the best early sales you can grab right now, plus some deals to expect as we get closer to the big day. Plus, make sure to keep an eye on our overall President's Day deals coverage, so you don't miss out on the best savings.

President's Day Apple sales — best deals available right now

iPad

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, if you team it with a Magic Keyboard, it'll be as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Retailers have a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model. This is one of the best Apple deals of the moment. Amazon offers the same price.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The first Apple Watch deals on the new Series 7 are here. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes and features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging.

iPhone

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the best Apple deals on the new iPhone 13. New and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Walmart has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179, which is their lowest price right now at any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. Walmart offers the same price.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

MacBook