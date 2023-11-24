My favorite ever Metcon 9 training shoe is 45% off thanks to Nike Black Friday sales

The Nike Metcon 9 cross training shoe is finally on sale during Black Friday and I couldn't be more excited. This is hands down my favorite pair of the best cross training shoes on the market, and I wear them solidly during CrossFit classes.

You can save up to 45% on the Nike Metcon 9 @ Nike for a limited time, which is the latest release in the Metcon line-up. Since the Nike Metcon 8 had an early Black Friday sale, I've been casting a keen eye over Amazon and Nike to see when (or even, if) the Metcon 9 would drop. And at last, it did.

I adore the look of this cross training shoe, so hurry! This Black Friday deal might not last long in the Black Friday deals. You can choose from a variety of colors and sizes (my favorite is all white) and deals apply to selected styles.

Nike Metcon 9 AMP cross training shoe: was $160 now $127 @ Nike

This Black Friday deal saves you 20%, but you can also use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout for an extra 25% off selected styles site-wide. I fell in love with this shoe during testing and it sits firmly in our round-up for best cross training shoes. Sadly, we haven't seen the same deal on women's yet, but you can shop the Nike Metcon 8 AMP in women's with 64% off when combining the BLACKFRIDAY code with the 39% discount at checkout.

I wear the Nike Metcon 9 around four times a week, and the shoe has barely picked up a scuff mark. My only slight gripe is that the shoe is marketed as grippy, but I found shuttle runs difficult in these cross training shoes. if you've ever faced the arches of a sweaty CrossFit studio before, you'll know that grip is paramount.

The grippiest cross training shoe I've worn to date is the Under Armour Dynamic Flow training shoe, if you're interested.

(Image credit: Future/ Sam Hopes)

I would size up if you plan to cash in on this Black Friday deal. The shoe comes up tight, and despite the roomier toe box compared with the Nike Metcon 8, you'll still need more space.

Expect an extended cross-stitch mesh upper that wraps around the shoe and provides superior flexibility and a raised groove at the medial toe box side of the upper for grip during rope climbs. The more pronounced rope guard has divided crowds early doors, but I don't mind it, and any help on the ropes is welcomed.

Nike also improved on the 8 with a larger Hyperlift plate that adds a drop to the shoe, mimicking the raised heel of weightlifting shoes. The dual-density midsole foam makes the Metcon 9 much comfier than the super sturdy 8, but runners will look elsewhere, as these aren't suitable for more than a short 1K.

I wear the Nike Metcon 9 around four times a week, and the shoe has barely picked up a scuff mark.

As always with new cross training shoes, you'll need to wear them in. But the shoe is lightweight and sturdy and handles transitions from cardio exercises like burpees or box jumps to more technical lifts like barbell snatches and cleans.