Huge Nike sale live from $18 — here’s 21 back to school deals I’d shop on sneakers and apparel
Shop up to 40% off Nike's workout apparel and sneakers
Nike makes some of the best running shoes and apparel on the market. And whether you're looking to update your workout wardrobe or you're looking for some new back to school styles, Nike can be your one-stop shop.
In fact, the retailer is currently hosting an epic summer sale with up to 40% off. From the best running shoes to the best gym leggings, there's something to suit everyone in Nike's sale. For instance, the Nike Metcon 9s are down to just $90. We recently named these as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025.
Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike deals on apparel and sneakers from just $18. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Nike sale
- Nike Club Unstructured Cap: was $26 now $18
- Nike Sportswear JDI (Men's): was $30 now $19
- Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L): was $27 now $21
- Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $26
- Nike Sportswear Club Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $35 now $26
- Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women’s): was $60 now $36
- Nike Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $39
- Nike Primary Dri-FIT Versatile Tank (Men's): was $55 now $41
- Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Men’s): was $150 now $90
- Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $160 now $120
Nike Apparel Deals
If you need something to keep the sun out of your eyes now the weather is warming up, this cap is a solid choice. It's soft, meaning it'll be comfortable to wear for hours and has an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
This Nike waistpack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a seperate zipped compartment at the back for small items.
This simple, flattering U-neck sports bra is 36% cheaper right now and still available in all size options. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric and offers light support for lower impact workouts or for just chilling out.
Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.
This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer, especially on those crisp spring outdoor runs. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable.
A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Dri-FIT One Top, made with breathable materials. The versatile shirt is designed for all the ways you work out whether you're hitting the gym or the track. It's super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With a 38% in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.
These 5" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout.
Keep cool this summer with the sweat-wicking tank that you'll want to wear for each and every work out. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching has nothing on the soft and comfortable tank designed with armpit ventilation in mind.
You'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. No matter what workout you're doing, the shirt was designed to be soft and comfortable and stand up to the task. Plus, with underarm ventilation, you'll stay cool during your reps.
The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.
Nike Sneaker Deals
These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $10 off.
These super comfortable mules have seen a solid discount at Nike. Thanks to their neutral color and supportive feel underfoot, they're perfect whether you're chilling at home or running errands.
These Nike training shoes are perfect for a variety of workouts. Nike bills them as being stable and flexible, making them great for everything from HIIT to weightlifting.
These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.
The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $59. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this white color feature the biggest discount at 39% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.
We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
