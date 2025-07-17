Huge Nike sale live from $18 — here’s 21 back to school deals I’d shop on sneakers and apparel

Nike makes some of the best running shoes and apparel on the market. And whether you're looking to update your workout wardrobe or you're looking for some new back to school styles, Nike can be your one-stop shop.

In fact, the retailer is currently hosting an epic summer sale with up to 40% off. From the best running shoes to the best gym leggings, there's something to suit everyone in Nike's sale. For instance, the Nike Metcon 9s are down to just $90. We recently named these as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025.

Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike deals on apparel and sneakers from just $18. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes.

Nike Apparel Deals

Nike Club Unstructured Cap: was $26 now $18 at NIKE If you need something to keep the sun out of your eyes now the weather is warming up, this cap is a solid choice. It's soft, meaning it'll be comfortable to wear for hours and has an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.

Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L): was $27 now $21 at NIKE This Nike waistpack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a seperate zipped compartment at the back for small items.

Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $26 at NIKE Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.

Nike Dri-FIT One Top: was $40 now $30 at NIKE A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Dri-FIT One Top, made with breathable materials. The versatile shirt is designed for all the ways you work out whether you're hitting the gym or the track. It's super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.

Nike Primary Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $55 now $41 at NIKE You'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. No matter what workout you're doing, the shirt was designed to be soft and comfortable and stand up to the task. Plus, with underarm ventilation, you'll stay cool during your reps.

Nike Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $100 now $60 at NIKE The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.

Nike Sneaker Deals

Nike Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $39 at NIKE These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $10 off.

Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $59 at NIKE These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Flex Control 4 (Men's): was $70 now $59 at NIKE The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $59. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet.

Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Women’s): was $125 now $99 at NIKE Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.

Nike Invincible 3 (Women's): was $180 now $117 at NIKE We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.