Nike's massive sale is live from $21 — 15 deals I'd add to my cart on sneakers and apparel
Here’s the Nike deals I’m shopping now
Summer is unofficially here, so now’s the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. Whether you plan to hit the road or soak up the sun, Nike’s sale section is packed with awesome deals I’m super excited about.
Right now you can get one of the best training shoes we’ve tested, the Nike Metcon 9 on sale from $82 at Nike. They're super comfortable thanks to their sturdy foot connection and wide toe box. They come in a selection of stylish colors, too.
Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so remember to check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Nike promo codes coverage, and check out the Adidas deals I’d buy from $10 in Amazon’s sale.
Nike Sneaker Deals
Treat your feet to a new pair of Nike Victori One Slides, now on sale for just $22. These are some of the most comfortable shoes out there thanks to their soft, lightweight design. They're a must for casual walks, running errands and relaxing around the house.
The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $49. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet.
With a versatile design, the Nike Pegasus 41 performs well for daily runs, long-distance training, and even casual wear. We rate them as the best Nike running shoes for beginners.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this bright Light Lemon pair feature the biggest discount at 30% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.
Not all of us are professional runners, and these Nike Zoom Air Fire sneakers get you the look of pro running shoes — while being made for casual wear. They layered upper makes them look super unique and they have Zoom Air cushioning to keep you light on your feet all day.
The Nike Pegasus Plus is a lightweight and comfortable daily trainer that uses Nike’s bouncy ZoomX foam in its midsole. We rank these as the best Nike running shoes we've tested, and they're a solid upgrade on the Pegasus 41.
Nike Apparel Deals
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.
Even when the weather is at its hottest, you'll stay comfortably dry with these Nike Totality shorts. These exude casual style, and wick sweat off your body while you're working out.
These Nike Cushioned Socks may only be a couple of dollars off, but it's still a great discount given the comfort and support they'll provide. The sweat-wicking power and breathability in these socks means you'll keep your feet dry, no matter how hard you go in the gym. They're also just super comfy for day-to-day wear.
You can never have too many workout tops when you exercise often and have a busy laundry schedule to manage. This lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking tee from Nike features a simple, stylish design.
At this price, these Nike biker shorts are tough to resist. These are stretchy and supportive, which as Nike says, is great when it's too hot out for leggings. They also have an embroidered Nike swoosh on the leg.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With a 43% in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.
This Nike hoodie is perfect for chilly evenings. Made of midweight brushed fleece, it's super soft and is a nice layer worn on its own or under a jacket. It comes in a solid color selection, too.
