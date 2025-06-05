Nike's massive sale is live from $21 — 15 deals I'd add to my cart on sneakers and apparel

Summer is unofficially here, so now’s the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. Whether you plan to hit the road or soak up the sun, Nike’s sale section is packed with awesome deals I’m super excited about.

Right now you can get one of the best training shoes we’ve tested, the Nike Metcon 9 on sale from $82 at Nike. They're super comfortable thanks to their sturdy foot connection and wide toe box. They come in a selection of stylish colors, too.

Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so remember to check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Nike promo codes coverage, and check out the Adidas deals I’d buy from $10 in Amazon’s sale.

Nike Sneaker Deals

Nike Victori One Slides (Men's): was $35 now $24 at nike Treat your feet to a new pair of Nike Victori One Slides, now on sale for just $22. These are some of the most comfortable shoes out there thanks to their soft, lightweight design. They're a must for casual walks, running errands and relaxing around the house.

Nike Flex Control 4 (Men's): was $70 now $49 at nike The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $49. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Men's): was $170 now $96 at nike If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.

Nike Zoom Air Fire Sneakers (Women's): was $125 now $100 at nike Not all of us are professional runners, and these Nike Zoom Air Fire sneakers get you the look of pro running shoes — while being made for casual wear. They layered upper makes them look super unique and they have Zoom Air cushioning to keep you light on your feet all day.

Nike Apparel Deals