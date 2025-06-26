I'm a personal trainer — here's the 3 gym shoes I'd buy in the early Prime Day sales

Gym shoes are about as personal as your favorite sports bra or coffee order — everyone's got an opinion, and more often than not, a go-to.
I've trained in many pairs of the best cross training shoes on the market, and there are only a handful I'd actually recommend to friends, family, or colleagues.
The best Prime Day deals are fast approaching, and sales have started early, which means you can get your hands on top pairs of gym shoes for less. for a limited time.
I've found some of my favorite pairs of gym sneakers on sale right now, so check out my three top picks below, and why you will (probably) love them.
Quick Links
- Puma Fuse V2.0: was $100 now $59 @ Amazon
- Nike Metcon 9: was $160 now $90 @ Nike
- Reebok Nano X5: was $150 now $129 @ Amazon
Best gym shoe deals
The Metcon range is a top choice amongst CrossFitters, and for good reason. If you enjoy weightlifting and cross training in general, the Metcon range has you covered. In fact, Nike's Metcon sale currently has lots to offer. I personally love the stability of this shoe, which is perfect for barbell work and wall balls. Then, there's the extended rope guard for even more grip during climbs. Price varies per model and size.
Honestly, I am obsessed with these sneakers. Even though R.A.D One V2 is my all-time favorite gym shoe (sorry, currently not on sale), this shoe is creeping up the ranks to become my favorite. Way more versatile than its predecessor, the 4, this shoe handles light running, weightlifting and HIIT, and it has transformed my snatching ability with superb stability. You can also save more by grabbing the Reebok Nano X4 for just $74 at Amazon. Price varies per model and size.
Another fantastic option is the Fuse 2.0. Although not the latest in the range, this shoe is super roomy and lightweight, and the shoe bends to your foot far more than, say, the R.A.D range, which is thick and plush. I feel like I'm free when I wear these, and they offer so much stability for lifts that I feel like I could be barefoot. At this price, what a steal, seriously. Price varies per model and size.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and personal trained, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
