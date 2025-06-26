I'm a personal trainer — here's the 3 gym shoes I'd buy in the early Prime Day sales

Gym shoes are about as personal as your favorite sports bra or coffee order — everyone's got an opinion, and more often than not, a go-to.

I've trained in many pairs of the best cross training shoes on the market, and there are only a handful I'd actually recommend to friends, family, or colleagues.

The best Prime Day deals are fast approaching, and sales have started early, which means you can get your hands on top pairs of gym shoes for less. for a limited time.

I've found some of my favorite pairs of gym sneakers on sale right now, so check out my three top picks below, and why you will (probably) love them.

Best gym shoe deals

Save 44% Nike Metcon 9: was $160 now $90 at nike The Metcon range is a top choice amongst CrossFitters, and for good reason. If you enjoy weightlifting and cross training in general, the Metcon range has you covered. In fact, Nike's Metcon sale currently has lots to offer. I personally love the stability of this shoe, which is perfect for barbell work and wall balls. Then, there's the extended rope guard for even more grip during climbs. Price varies per model and size.

Save 14% Reebok Nano X5: was $150 now $129 at Amazon Honestly, I am obsessed with these sneakers. Even though R.A.D One V2 is my all-time favorite gym shoe (sorry, currently not on sale), this shoe is creeping up the ranks to become my favorite. Way more versatile than its predecessor, the 4, this shoe handles light running, weightlifting and HIIT, and it has transformed my snatching ability with superb stability. You can also save more by grabbing the Reebok Nano X4 for just $74 at Amazon. Price varies per model and size.