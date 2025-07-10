I work out for a living — the only sneaker I'll ever lift weights in just crashed in price for Prime Day

I wasn't really a fan of the Reebok Nano X4; it had too much stability in the heel and felt more like a weightlifting shoe than other cross training shoes.
Enter, the latest Nano gym shoe in the range, the Reebok Nano X5. It's been upgraded in every single way, and I honestly haven't taken this shoe off since I got my hands on it (where weightlifting is concerned, anyway).
It's more breathable, pliable and retains enough stability that I can snatch, clean and press with superb foot-floor connection.
As a trainer myself, I take what I put on my feet seriously. And if you enjoy training, you should too, which is why this Prime Day deal is worth the cash.
Trust me, if you enjoy lifting weights, CrossFit, or similar, this shoe is going to change the game for you and your feet.
The Reebok Nano X5 is now just $105 down from $150 at Amazon.
I can't get enough of these sneakers for weightlifting and cross training. Reebok came back stronger with the X5, perfectly balancing stability with pliability and comfort, and allowing more of everything: jumping, running, climbing and lifting. Men's are on sale for $112, and there are lots of colors to choose from.
Unlike the 4, these shoes are built as more of an all-rounder, so you won't need to switch between gym shoes when lifting or doing other exercises such as HIIT-based movement or runs.
My main issue with the 4 was that the overall heel stability, while perfect for technical lifts, left the wearer limited when it came to anything else, and I felt restricted and plain uncomfortable wearing them.
This shoe is more flexible and bends with your foot. It retains a fantastic foot-ground connection so you can plant down for heavy lifts, and the heel still lends itself to stability, but you don't feel like you're limited in any way.
The dual-density midsole has a firm foam in the heel, but the responsive foam in the forefoot means you can stay comfortable when jumping or running. Pair that with a lightweight Flexweave upper and EVA midsole, and you're good to go.
I'd jump on this, as stock is selling out seriously fast and many colors and styles are already out of availability. I rate them as true to size, but if you wear thick socks when you train, size up by half.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and personal trained, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
