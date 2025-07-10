Hurry! I test gym shoes for a living, and my favorite Reebok Nano sneaker just hit its lowest price for Prime Day

A big part of my job at Tom's Guide is to review gym sneakers, and I can tell you that not many make the cut when it comes to the best cross-training shoes.

When a shoe does make the cut, it's because it's a gym shoe seriously worth your money. The Reebok Nano gym shoe is now just $54 down from $100 at Amazon.

This is one of the best sneakers from the Reebok Nano range to consider for grip. It feels like a running shoe, but while I wouldn't wear it for technical lifting, it can handle most gym activities very well.

The Reebok Nano Gym shoes feel like a running shoe and retain pliability in the forefoot, coupled with plush heel cushioning and without reducing foot-ground connection too far.

I'd wear this range for HIIT, plyometrics, and some basic weightlifting, and the Nano can comfortably handle a 5K if you're not mad on splashing out for running shoes.

I find the Nano Gym lightweight but snug, so maybe sizing up even by half would make the shoe even more breathable. That said, the bounce and flexibility come from an EVA midsole and rubber outsole, making them grippy and comfortable.

I also love the design; I wear white and purple, but the black and orange are amazing, and they always catch my eye when I spot someone wearing them in a gym.

While I now train for Hyrox in the Puma Deviate Nitro 3, you can still handle shuttle runs, short runs, and the sleds in these bad boys.

Shoe drop means the difference between heel and forefoot heights. A heel drop of 5-10mm is pretty standard for cross-training events like Hyrox; the Reebok Nano Gym has an 8mm midsole drop, which keeps you feeling grounded without also feeling like your feet are slapping hard ground when you run.

The heel counter is rigid and wraps the heel for stability, so your ankles feel secure, too. There is some minor slippage here and there, but I think this could be fixed with the correct sports socks.

I haven't found a deal on this shoe elsewhere just yet, so I'd grab the Reebok Nano Gym for almost 50% off right now while stocks last.