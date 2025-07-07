I review running shoes for a living and my favorite Nike sneaker is 37% off in this Prime Day deal
Grab the Nike Invincible 3 while you still can
I review running shoes for a living and as fun as that sounds, I have hundreds of pairs of shoes stacked up in my closet. I don't often have time to return to shoes unless I really really love them. However, one shoe I can never part with is the Nike Invincible 3, and it's on sale for $118 at Nike in this Prime Day sale.
It's my favorite Nike running shoe of all time, and it's been discontinued, so now is a great time to buy if you're looking for a super comfortable, max-cushioned running shoe.
The Nike Invincible 3 is currently on sale in four different colors in the women's shoe, although you'll need to cycle through the colors to find the best deal in your size. The men's Nike Invincible 3 is also on sale at Nike.
The Nike Invincible 3 is a max-cushioned running shoe, best suited for long runs and easy miles. It's a super soft and bouncy sneaker, and I reach for the Invincible 3 on days when I don't feel like running — it's a fun shoe, and one I'll never tire of.
The Invincible 3 has been discontinued and will be replaced by the Vomero Plus later this summer, but don't let this put you off — snag this shoe while you still can!
The magic in the Invincible 3 lies in the midsole foam. It has Nike's premium ZoomX foam, which you'd normally find in its faster carbon fibre racing shoes. Here, however, instead of propelling the foot forward, the bouncy, responsive foam reduces the impact of each step for a more comfortable run.
If you're looking for a plush, soft running shoe, I've found it. With 37% off, now is a great time to buy. And be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for major discounts on everything from TVs, laptops and appliances to apparel and games.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
