My favorite Apple deal today takes $100 off the amazing Mac mini M1

I've seen plenty of Mac mini deals since Apple updated its all-in-one with an M1 CPU. However, one of the best Amazon deals I've seen this week knocks the Mac mini's price to an all-time low.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Mac mini M1 on sale for $599.99. (It's on sale for $659, but during checkout you'll save an extra $59.01 for a final price of $599.99). Combined, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's budget Mac. It's also one of the best Apple deals I've seen this week.

Mac Mini M1 deal

Editor's Choice deal Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $649, but drops to $599.99 after a $49 discount is applied at checkout. View Deal

In our Mac Mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, though other variations are enjoying significant discounts as well.

In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac Mini flinch.