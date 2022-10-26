PlayStation Store Halloween sale sees top PS5 horror games crash to $8

The PlayStation Store is celebrating spooky season with a massive Halloween sale. The digital storefront is practically always running so form of discount, but this collection of deals is ideally suited for fans of horror games (but there's also a few offers on slightly less scary titles as well).

The PlayStation Store Halloween sale (opens in new tab) is set to run until November 2, and in total packs nearly 500 discounts when you include the various DLC bundles that are also reduced. The real stars of the sale is the sizeable savings on some of the best horror games on PS5 including Resident Evil Village, Dying Light 2, The Quarry and The Dark Picture Anthology: House of Ashes.

(opens in new tab) Halloween sale: up to 80% off @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

The PlayStation Store is celebrating Halloween with a massive sale on horror games. There are hundreds of scarily good discounts across some of the best PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC packs. Deals start from just $8 and run until November 2. PlayStation Plus subscribers get a bigger discount on select titles.

The best PlayStation Store Halloween deals

If you’re partial to horror games, this really is the sale for you. There are some excellent discounts on games that will seriously spook you. Fans of the Resident Evil franchise in particular will want to pay close attention as practically the entire series is discounted including the recently-released PS5 versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

Many of the best PS4 games are also included in this sale, and seeing as they’re all playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility they shouldn't be overlooked. Fans of Elden Ring will definitely want to check out From Software’s tough-as-nails gothic horror game Bloodborne, and it’s just $9 in this PlayStation Store sale.

The underrated open-world zombie game Days Gone is another worthwhile pickup at just $15. Or if you want some multiplayer scares Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition has dropped to $41, or you can pick up individual pieces of DLC starting from just $3. Looking for a good horror narrative? The Quarry comes from the makers of Until Dawn and puts the fate of a group of teenage camp counselors in your hands. Your decisions will determine who lives or dies.

The PlayStation Store Halloween sale runs for another week, which should give you more than enough time to sort through the hundreds of discounts and pick out the deals that most appeal to you. Meanwhile, if you’re still on the hunt for a next-gen console, make sure to check out our PS5 restock guide for the latest availability updates.