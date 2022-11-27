Live
I test TVs for a living — and these are the best Cyber Monday TV deals
Cyber Monday TV deals can save you hundreds on a new 4K smart TV – here's the ones to keep an eye on
Cyber Monday is all about getting the best deals in tech without ever leaving your home. Although it's much more comfortable shopping from the comfort of your bed, it can make finding the best TV deals a bit tricky – not only do you have to find them online and in stock, but you'll have to buy them sight unseen.
But I can help. Not only can I find the best Cyber Monday TV deals for you, but thanks to my experience reviewing TVs for the last decade, I can help you decide which one is right for your home.
I've been tracking down the best TV deals all throughout the month, and what you'll find below is the best of what's available right now with some extra commentary about what makes them so great.
Looking for more deals today? Check out our Cyber Monday deals live blog that has deals in every single category.
Cyber Monday Friday TV deals in stock NOW
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4 Series: was $519 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for something bigger than a 50-inch TV, this 55-inch set delivers a sharp 4K picture with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. The Fire TV 4 Series makes it easy to launch your favorite streaming services, and you get an Alexa Voice Remote to find find apps, movies and shows. You also get 3 HDMI ports along with HDMI eARC support. For $30 more than the Hisense U6, this is a great alternative.
- Hisense 50" U6 Series QLED TV: was $529 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Looking to score a 50-inch QLED TV for cheap ahead of Cyber Monday? Amazon has the Hisense U6 Series for a whopping 43% off its regular $529 sticker price, making it one of the best deals going on right now. Besides having a quantum dot filter, this TV uses a full array panel, supports regular HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and comes with Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built in.
- LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
I couldn't post a TV deals round-up without mentioning my favorite OLED TV of the year, the LG C2 OLED. Today the LG C2 42” OLED on sale for $899 at Best Buy. That’s $400 off the TV’s original price. If you've yet to own an OLED TV, the LG C2 is the best place to start. While it might not be as affordable as a basic 4K LCD TV, OLED quality is a game-changer. Whether it's for immersive gaming or a blockbuster movie night, OLED's contrast, brightness control and color reproduction can't be beat.
- Hisense 43" RG6 4K Roku TV: was $269 now $199 (opens in new tab)
So where should you start with Cyber Monday TV deals? This 43-inch Hisense model is one of today's best – it's not often you see a 4K smart TV for under $200. This 43" Hisense is HDR compatible and features Roku's excellent streaming system with thousands of channels.
On top of that the Hisense RG6 comes with all the smart features you’d expect from a modern TV. It has support for Roku TV, which should open it up to a load of the best streaming services. A trio of HDMI ports mean you can add one of the best streaming devices and have room to spare, should you decide Roku isn’t quite cutting it. There’s also support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10. Did I mention that it's only $199 today?
