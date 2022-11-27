I test TVs for a living — and these are the best Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday is all about getting the best deals in tech without ever leaving your home. Although it's much more comfortable shopping from the comfort of your bed, it can make finding the best TV deals a bit tricky – not only do you have to find them online and in stock, but you'll have to buy them sight unseen.

But I can help. Not only can I find the best Cyber Monday TV deals for you, but thanks to my experience reviewing TVs for the last decade, I can help you decide which one is right for your home.

I've been tracking down the best TV deals all throughout the month, and what you'll find below is the best of what's available right now with some extra commentary about what makes them so great.

