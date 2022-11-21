Live
Best Black Friday TV deals LIVE: $569 OLED, $228 65-inch Roku TV and more
Our Black Friday TV deals coverage is underway with the freshest deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
Black Friday is upon us and the window to pick up a new TV at a steep discount is open. Thankfully you won't have to wait until November 25 to see the best Black Friday TV deals. There are over a dozen exceptional offers available now.
Among the top TV deals that you need to see are the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV that's just $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and 55-inch Sony A80J OLED TV that's only $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), as well as a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
As far as door-busting deals are concerned, you're already looking at them. And Walmart is keeping up the momentum with a bunch of new Black Friday TV deals that just went live.
Throughout this week we'll be updating this page around the clock to find the best Black Friday TV deals as they crop up, so be sure to come back frequently to find the newest deals.
Early Black Friday TV deals: Quick links
- Amazon: Insignia TVs from $79 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Save up to $700 on LG TVs (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: Up to $1,000 off new QLED TVs (opens in new tab)
- Target: Element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV for $329 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Huge savings on TCL, Hisense and Onn (opens in new tab)
Black Friday TV deals: Hottest deals now
TCL 65" 4-series 4K Roku TV: was $799 now $228 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
This is one of the cheapest 65-inch TVs we've ever seen as part of Walmart's Black Friday sale. The TCL 4 Series Smart Roku TV offers good 4K picture quality with Ultra HD resolution. It comes with Roku's smart platform installed with many free Live TV channels as well. There are four HDMI ports on this TV which is plenty and it comes with dual band WiFi 5.
Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 (opens in new tab) on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $549. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.
Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.
LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is cheaper than ever. We named this stunning television the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.
Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Sony Bravia XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review (opens in new tab), we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well.
LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The UQ7590 is part of LG's 2022 lineup of TVs. It features LG's a5 Gen 5 AI processor, HDR10/HLG support, 120Hz panel, three HDMI ports, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It uses LG's webOS as its platform and supports digital assistants from Amazon, Google, and Apple. It's the least-expensive 86-inch TV we've ever seen.
Samsung 4K QLED Q90T 65-inch TV: was $2,097 now $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Samsung 4K QLED Q90T is a large 65-inch TV that has dropped down to its lowest price ever. It is 48% off right now ahead of Black Friday and makes for one of the best TV deals right now. The Samsung QLED Q90T TV provides striking colors and a clear 4K resolution. It also has 4K upscaling technology and good viewing angles that reduce glare. QLED TVs are a great OLED alternative and at this low price, it is a deal worth considering.
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
I feel like this is the deal everyone's heard about now, but I just have to keep reminding people that there's an OLED TV for under $600. That's never happened before, so it's a pretty huge deal.
In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it delivered outstanding picture quality with wide viewing angles, perfect blacks and very good color reproduction for the price. You also get above-average sound quality and low input lag. We also really like the webOS platform LG uses to power its smart TVs. It's slick, responsive and easy to use.
There are some drawbacks to the LG A2 OLED, including a 60Hz refresh rate (120Hz is better), and HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1. But unless you're a gamer you likely won't care too much.
- Samsung 4K QLED Q90T 65-inch TV: was $2,097 now $1,099 @ Amazo (opens in new tab)n (opens in new tab)
Mid-range and budget models are great for folks who want to save money and don't mind a few compromises in picture quality. But high-end models like Samsung's Q90 series or LG's C2 OLED? Those are where you get great picture peformance.
Right now, the Samsung 4K QLED 65-inch Q90T TV is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab). That’s a huge $998 drop on its MSRP of $2,097, and it is the lowest price ever for this set that was, for a time, the best TV you could buy.
In our Samsung Q90 QLED TV review (which is very close to the Q90T model), we said that it is the strongest OLED alternative we have ever seen. This is not the latest QLED TV model by Samsung, but it still brings excellent picture quality with bright colors and deep blacks and is a great value at this Black Friday deal price.
The TV has a relatively slim profile and packs in 4K upscaling technology. An adaptive picture feature can adjust the brightness according to the light in the room, while object tracking sound leverages the two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers tp adjust the sound to follow the action.
It's not the newest model from Samsung, but at this price, you're still getting amazing performance for just over a grand.
- TCL 65-inch 4-series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (65S41): was $799 now $228 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
If you're in the market for a mid-range 65-inch 4K TV under $300, the TCL 65-inch 4-series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is on sale for $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab). That’s a really low price for a 65-inch 4K UHD TV and while Walmart doesn’t list its original price, TCL’s website (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) lists its MSRP as $799.
That makes this a savings of over $550 on this 4K TV. The deal is part of Walmart’s Deals for Days event, which means Walmart Plus members have access to it right away whereas non-members will get access starting at 7 p.m. ET today.
It's kind of a bummer that Walmart's locking this deal behind its Plus subscription, but in just a few hours it will be open for everyone.
- LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Looking for a HUGE TV for Black Friday? Currently, you can get the LG 86-inch 4K TV on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's $203 off and the cheapest 85- or 86-inch TV I've ever seen. Amazon had this Black Friday TV deal as well but it's out of stock there, so we would hurry.
We haven't reviewed this TV, but at least on paper it seems to have all the right components of a fantastic TV. For starters, it's part of LG's 2022 lineup. It features LG's a5 Gen 5 AI CPU, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10/HLG support, and four HDMI ports — two of them are HDMI 2.1 ports.
To be fair, this TV has been on sale before, but only recently has it dropped as low as $996, which is an amazing price for this TV and for a TV this big.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.