Best Black Friday TV deals LIVE: $569 OLED, $228 65-inch Roku TV and more

Black Friday is upon us and the window to pick up a new TV at a steep discount is open. Thankfully you won't have to wait until November 25 to see the best Black Friday TV deals. There are over a dozen exceptional offers available now.

Among the top TV deals that you need to see are the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV that's just $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and 55-inch Sony A80J OLED TV that's only $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), as well as a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

As far as door-busting deals are concerned, you're already looking at them. And Walmart is keeping up the momentum with a bunch of new Black Friday TV deals that just went live.

Throughout this week we'll be updating this page around the clock to find the best Black Friday TV deals as they crop up, so be sure to come back frequently to find the newest deals.

Black Friday TV deals: Hottest deals now

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4-series 4K Roku TV: was $799 now $228 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch TVs we've ever seen as part of Walmart's Black Friday sale. The TCL 4 Series Smart Roku TV offers good 4K picture quality with Ultra HD resolution. It comes with Roku's smart platform installed with many free Live TV channels as well. There are four HDMI ports on this TV which is plenty and it comes with dual band WiFi 5.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 (opens in new tab) on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $549. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is cheaper than ever. We named this stunning television the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review (opens in new tab), we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well.

(opens in new tab) LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The UQ7590 is part of LG's 2022 lineup of TVs. It features LG's a5 Gen 5 AI processor, HDR10/HLG support, 120Hz panel, three HDMI ports, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It uses LG's webOS as its platform and supports digital assistants from Amazon, Google, and Apple. It's the least-expensive 86-inch TV we've ever seen.