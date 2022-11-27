Live
I know Apple better than anyone, and these are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals
Get the best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now
I started covering Apple way back in the early 2000s, so I've seen the birth of the iPhone and I was there when the first MacBook Air launched. I've also had a chance to review dozens of Apple products over the years, both good and bad.
Of course, Apple is known for charging a premium, which is why Apple Cyber Monday deals are so great. They allow a lot more people to experience the best devices Apple has to offer.
For example, right now you can pick up the new AirPods Pro 2 for just $199, (opens in new tab) which is $50 off, and you get 2x the noise canceling performance. The new MacBook Air M2 (opens in new tab) is also $150 off, which is good news because we think it cost too much to begin with.
Apple Cyber Monday deals also give you an opportunity to save big on slightly older gear. The MacBook Air M1 is down to just $799. And the Apple Watch SE is just $149. I'll be tracking the sales as they happen and I'm also here to answer any questions you have. Let's go!
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals Now
- Apple TV 4K: was $179 now $95 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): was $299 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 8: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Beats Amazon
It's pretty rare that Walmart beats Amazon on price, but this is one of those times. Right now you can grab the Apple Watch SE for just $149, which is an excellent $130 off the regular price.
This is not the latest and greatest Apple Watch SE 2, but the Apple Watch SE 2020 does support the latest watchOS. And you get basically everything you need for tracking your fitness and staying connected on the go without having to constantly take out your iPhones. You also get a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3.
Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is a solid mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It’s on sale for $149 which is its lowest price ever.
MacBook Air M2 at the Right Price
I'm a big fan of the MacBook Air M2 but I also thought it was a bit too pricey. This Cyber Monday Apple deal takes $150 off, which is a pretty sweet discount for this new laptop.
In my MacBook Air M2 review, I really liked the brighter display and faster M2 chip. You will have no problem multitasking with this machine. You also get MagSafe charging, a sharper 1080p webcam and over 14 hours of battery life. And it's all wrapped up in a more compact design.
The only thing I don't like is that this MacBook supports only a single monitor, but otherwise this is a great deal on the best MacBook Air ever.
MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Lowest Price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.