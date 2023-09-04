Labor Day deal takes up to $1,300 off LG appliances

September is a great month for appliance deals. Practically every retailer is offering Labor Day appliance sales and two of our favorite deals come direct from LG.
For a limited time, LG is taking up to 30% off select refrigerators. After discount, prices start from $399. LG also has its LG CordZero Stick Vacuum on sale for $599. That's $300 off and one of the best Labor Day sales we've seen today. Alternatively, make sure to check out our LG promo codes page for more ways to save.
LG CordZero Stick Vacuum: was $899 now $599 @ LG
LG is taking $300 off its CordZero Stick Vacuum. It features a 5-step filtration system, portable charging stand, washable filter, and provides up to 120 minutes of cleaning.
LG refrigerators: 30% off from $399 @ LG
LG is taking up to 30% off its line of refrigerators. After discount, prices start as low as $399 for single-door fridges. Pictured is the LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator for $1,249 ($472 off). It provides 27 cubic feet of total storage space, smooth touch ice dispenser, and more.