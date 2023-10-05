Jabra’s killer noise-canceling earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's October Prime Day event is right around the corner, and I'm already seeing some seriously good deals on wireless noise-canceling earbuds ahead of the forthcoming sales event.

Right now the Jabra Elite 7 Active are on sale at Amazon for $79. This invite-only deal applies to the navy color option, and you need to sign up ahead of the event to secure your chance to bag these popular sports earbuds with a massive 56% discount. That's a saving of $100 on the $179 MSRP, and by far the lowest ever price we've seen for Jabra's popular active noise canceling sports earbuds.

If you can't wait until October 10 though, I found the black and mint color options discounted to $125 @ Amazon, saving 30% on the list price.

Our four-star Jabra Elite 7 Active review classed them as a dependable workout companion, and a valuable accessory for anyone needing some motivational sounds while pursuing an active lifestyle. We loved the stability they provided, creating a tight seal around the canal that kept the buds stable during runs and when performing floor workouts like ab crunches, planks, and push-ups. These buds are also IP57-rated for durability, meaning they're protected against dust and water ingress.

Although ANC doesn't perform to the highest noise-canceling standards of the latest designs to rank among the best noise-canceling earbuds, Jabra uses personalized ANC to determine the best noise suppression for your hearing. Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode is one of the best around, and the version on these buds is great for increasing ambient awareness for personal safety on runs. There's also customizable EQ to create your own sound profile by manually adjusting the frequencies to your liking.

These buds have "Alexa" wake-word support, and are compatible with Google Assistant, Siri, and Bixby, although these are enabled manually (2x press on the left bud). The Jabra's mic array demonstrates superb speech recognition, picking up every syllable to execute lengthy verbal requests without hesitation.

If you’re a Jabra fan who wants dynamic sound with AirPods-beating battery life that runs to 9 hours (ANC on), 11 hours (ANC off), and provides up to 42 hours recharge capacity via the charging case, the Elite 7 Active are a great investment at this massively discounted price.