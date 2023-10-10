I test TVs for a living and these are the Prime Day OLED TV deals I recommend

When recommending a new TV to friends and family, often OLED TVs are the first place I go to. They're not perfect for every environment, but the best OLED TVs deliver a picture quality that can't be beat, especially now that QD-OLED TVs are here.

Unfortunately, OLED TVs are usually pretty expensive — often far more than $1,000. But, thanks to some significant discounts during Amazon's October Prime Day event, you can find some amazing sales that will cut the price of an OLED TV in half.

Below you'll find a list of the best OLED TV deals we've seen so far, and we'll try to keep it updated as the sales continue to drop.

Best early October Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG 55" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. We previously named this stunning television the best TV on the market, and in our LG C2 OLED review said that it's "the best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience." It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,399 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED TV: was $2,597 now $1,752 @ Amazon

Hot off the presses, the Samsung S90C OLED is the newest OLED TV from Samsung in 2023, and it competes with the LG C3 OLED. As we said in our Samsung S90C OLED review, the TV performs well above its price, competing credibly with higher-end sets from all the major manufacturers. Its enhanced brightness and generally deft color handling craft a picture that’s almost as good as you’ll see from sets that cost $1,000 more, and its other features, including an ATSC 3.0 tuner and tons of gamer-optimized functionality, only further seal the deal.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,798 @ Amazon

This stunning 2023 Sony model has benefitted from a reduction that brings it down to $1,798 for Prime Day 2023. Of course, that's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, this set is optimized for the PS5, making it an excellent choice for gamers. Although it's one of the more expensive models on the list, our Sony A80L OLED review rightly says that it offers "a combination of picture quality, sound quality, and usability you can’t quite find anywhere else."

Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,797 now $2,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung S95C OLED TV is the company's second shot at QD-OLED, the panel technology that promises a brighter OLED experience. And this sequel proves a big improvement on its predecessor. It uses Samsung's Tizen software and offers 4 HDMI 2.1, 3 USB and a 70W, 4.2.2 audio channel. It's also great for gamers with a native 120Hz refresh rate and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro tech, automatically switching to gaming mode when you power up your console.

LG 77" C3 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $2,699 @ Best Buy

Looking for a super-sized OLED TV but don't want to overspend on it? The 77-inch C3 OLED is on sale at Best Buy for$2,699 after an $800 discount. In terms of price to performance ratio, this one's hard to beat. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said that the LG OLED offers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,696 @ Amazon

The LG G3 OLED is the latest entry in LG’s “Gallery Series” of TVs at the very top of its 4K OLED lineup in terms of pricing and technology. In our review, we called it one of the brightest OLED TVs on the market. It boasts superlative picture quality, a gorgeous design, and LG’s thoroughly refined webOS smart platform. If you're looking to splurge on a new TV, this is the one to get.