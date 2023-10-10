Prime Day headphone deals — 11 Amazon sales I’d buy right now

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is here and there are some great bargains on the best headphones running right now.
These are my pick of the best headphone deals I've found for October's Prime Day event. At least five of these pairs are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award for their balance of performance, comfort and value for money at the full MSRP. So, you can rest assured these top-rated headphones are even better value at these discounted prices.
For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week.
Amazon Prime Day headphone deals — Quick links
- Jabra Elite 7 Active: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
- Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $96 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 was $279 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
- Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $300 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
- Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was $699 now $496 @ Amazon
- Focal Bathys: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
11 best headphone deals available right now
Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
The Bose 700 headphones are still the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
$100 off ! Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market.
Price check: $248 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6/30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is ready for Apple's new lossless audio protocol with Vision Pro. Grab them while you can. This new model sports a USB-C charging case, the perfect companion for the new iPhone 15.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $249 @ B&H Photo
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 was $279 now $149 @ Amazon
In the third generation of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 battery life is good, and comfort levels are so high our reviewer commented that they can be worn for hour after hour. Most importantly though, ANC is strong and sound quality lives up to the brand's high signature sound standards.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $149 @ Walmart
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.
Price check: $539 @ Walmart
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 (tan leather version): was $699 now $496 @ Amazon
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 offer a great balance of luxury design and high-end sound. I love their sophisticated styling and incredible sound quality with aptX Adaptive codec support. Although the price is still high, if you can afford them, this is still a worthwhile saving on these premium headphones and you won't be disappointed.
Price check: $699 @ Crutchfield
Focal Bathys: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
The Focal Bathys provide a premium audio experience at a price that's more affordable than you'd expect. These headphones have a built-in DAC with support for 24-bit/192kHz uncompromised audio, great ANC and 30 hours of battery life. Both black/gray and dune color options are available at the discounted price.
Price check: $699 @ Crutchfield
Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $96 @ Amazon
Although we haven't reviewed this particular model at Tom's Guide, the Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones offer great value for money. With high-quality sound, seamless Bluetooth pairing, touch controls, and strong noise canceling, they provide everything you could want from a pair of noise-canceling headphones.
Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $300 @ Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They give up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is an incredible three times longer than the Bose 700. In my review, I was impressed by Sennheiser's signature sound quality, effective ANC and the robust design.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon
As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise-canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. These are one of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones I've experienced at $149.
Price check: $128 @ Walmart
Jabra Elite 7 Active: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
These wireless noise-canceling earbuds build on the success of one of the company's Elite Active 75t. They have dynamic bass sound, better battery life than AirPods, and the secure fit makes them a dependable workout companion.
Price check: $159 @ Best Buy