Prime Day headphone deals — 11 Amazon sales I’d buy right now

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is here and there are some great bargains on the best headphones running right now.

These are my pick of the best headphone deals I've found for October's Prime Day event. At least five of these pairs are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award for their balance of performance, comfort and value for money at the full MSRP. So, you can rest assured these top-rated headphones are even better value at these discounted prices.

11 best headphone deals available right now

Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are still the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 was $279 now $149 @ Amazon In the third generation of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 battery life is good, and comfort levels are so high our reviewer commented that they can be worn for hour after hour. Most importantly though, ANC is strong and sound quality lives up to the brand's high signature sound standards. Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $149 @ Walmart

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 (tan leather version): was $699 now $496 @ Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 offer a great balance of luxury design and high-end sound. I love their sophisticated styling and incredible sound quality with aptX Adaptive codec support. Although the price is still high, if you can afford them, this is still a worthwhile saving on these premium headphones and you won't be disappointed.

Price check: $699 @ Crutchfield

Focal Bathys: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The Focal Bathys provide a premium audio experience at a price that's more affordable than you'd expect. These headphones have a built-in DAC with support for 24-bit/192kHz uncompromised audio, great ANC and 30 hours of battery life. Both black/gray and dune color options are available at the discounted price.

Price check: $699 @ Crutchfield

Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $96 @ Amazon

Although we haven't reviewed this particular model at Tom's Guide, the Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones offer great value for money. With high-quality sound, seamless Bluetooth pairing, touch controls, and strong noise canceling, they provide everything you could want from a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $300 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They give up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is an incredible three times longer than the Bose 700. In my review, I was impressed by Sennheiser's signature sound quality, effective ANC and the robust design.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy