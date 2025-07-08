I never go on a run without these earbuds — and they are on sale this Amazon Prime Day with 34% off

When it comes to audio, Amazon Prime Day is bringing the deals. Prices are being slashed left, right and center, but the discount on these Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds has to be one of my favorites.

The Soundcore AeroClips are available at Amazon U.S. for 34% off at just $112. They are also available at Amazon U.K. for £109, down from £129.

Ideal for any fitness fanatics, this is an awesome deal that ensures you get the most out of your music while working out.

When I go out for a run, there is nothing more annoying to me than having to take one of my earbuds out to check what's going on around me. Sure it's essential for staying safe when crossing roads, but it's so inconvenient as it pauses my music, and not to mention, fiddly.

The buds have a waterproof rating of IPX4 so are perfect for working out and even running in some light rain. That being said, any heavy downpours and you may want to go music-less.

Those issues are resolved by the Soundcore AeroClips. They are also extremely comfortable to wear for extended periods of time and I actually wear them in the office a lot of the time. The microphones on the earbuds are also great for taking phone calls and joining online meetings.

The sound quality is also very good. When dealing with open-ear buds, you have to be willing to make some sacrifices on sound quality. I have tested some of the worst when it comes to open-ears, so when I tested the AeroClips I was so happy that the sound profile was actually good.

To make the sound even better, I used the Soundcore companion app to make changes to the sound profile with the custom EQ settings. For me, with audio like this, there is no better option for music listening while running.

