I've been covering Black Friday sales for 15 years — here's all the best early deals

November is here and Black Friday season has officially started. Retailers from Best Buy to Walmart are releasing new Black Friday deals by the hour with massive discounts on OLED TVs, smart home devices and even Apple's recently-announced M3 MacBooks.

I've been covering retail holidays for over 15 years and these are some of the best early Black Friday deals I've seen. That's not to say every sale that's live right now is worth your attention, but there are many I would personally recommend. For instance, right now OLED TVs are on sale from $549 at Best Buy. That beats last year's pricing and it's the least-expensive starting price I've ever seen for any OLED TV.

Likewise, Apple's newly-announced M3 MacBook Pros are on sale for $100 off at Best Buy. While this is a members-only deal, it's one of the biggest dollar-off discounts I've seen on a trio of Macs that isn't due to release till November 7.

Below, I'm rounding up the best early Black Friday sales you can shop. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the weeks to come. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — here are the deals I personally recommend.

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Free Apple TV 4K! New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in any old phone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan to get this deal. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera and USB-C connectivity. Plus, you'll get a free Apple TV 4K and 6 months of Apple One for free when you open an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

October is quickly coming to an end, but you can still partake in Walmart's "Croctober" sale. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $56 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution are just some of the reasons we voted it one of the best weighted blankets. You'll need to click the on-page coupon in order to get the full discount here.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $374 @ Best Buy

The Pixel 7a is a great budget phone that just got cheaper at Best Buy. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Price check: $374 @ Amazon | $5/month @ AT&T

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $789 now $449 @ DreamCloud

If you need a mattress asap — this is the best deal out there right now. The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $449 (was $789) or the queen for $799 (was $1,282). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can get this TV for just $549, which is an epic deal. (Sign up at Best Buy). Non-members pay $649, but remember it sold for $569 last holiday season. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.

Price match: $599 w/ $100 GC @ Amazon

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Galaxy Book 3 360: was $1,549 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Book 3 360 is a capabale 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a commanding price tag. However, this early Blck Friday deal knocks it down to a more affordable price point. The config on sale a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This 2-in-1 is S Pen compatible. (Pen not included).