I've been covering Black Friday sales for 15 years — here's all the best early deals

November is here and Black Friday season has officially started. Retailers from Best Buy to Walmart are releasing new Black Friday deals by the hour with massive discounts on OLED TVs, smart home devices and even Apple's recently-announced M3 MacBooks.
I've been covering retail holidays for over 15 years and these are some of the best early Black Friday deals I've seen. That's not to say every sale that's live right now is worth your attention, but there are many I would personally recommend. For instance, right now OLED TVs are on sale from $549 at Best Buy. That beats last year's pricing and it's the least-expensive starting price I've ever seen for any OLED TV.
Likewise, Apple's newly-announced M3 MacBook Pros are on sale for $100 off at Best Buy. While this is a members-only deal, it's one of the biggest dollar-off discounts I've seen on a trio of Macs that isn't due to release till November 7.
Below, I'm rounding up the best early Black Friday sales you can shop. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the weeks to come. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — here are the deals I personally recommend.
Early Black Friday sales — Quick links
- Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
- iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
- Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
- Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $56 @ Amazon
- TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy
- Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $374 @ Best Buy
- DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $789 now $449 @ DreamCloud
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE w/ $100 GC: for $599 @ Best Buy
- LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon
- Galaxy Book 3 360: was $1,549 now $999 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy
Early Black Friday sales
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.
iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
Free Apple TV 4K! New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in any old phone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan to get this deal. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera and USB-C connectivity. Plus, you'll get a free Apple TV 4K and 6 months of Apple One for free when you open an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
October is quickly coming to an end, but you can still partake in Walmart's "Croctober" sale. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $56 @ Amazon
The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution are just some of the reasons we voted it one of the best weighted blankets. You'll need to click the on-page coupon in order to get the full discount here.
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon
The Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we liked their active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity. Auto-play and auto-pause features are also on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability in addition to Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app.
Price check: $128 @ Walmart | $128 @ Best Buy
TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy
The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.
Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $374 @ Best Buy
The Pixel 7a is a great budget phone that just got cheaper at Best Buy. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.
Price check: $374 @ Amazon | $5/month @ AT&T
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $789 now $449 @ DreamCloud
If you need a mattress asap — this is the best deal out there right now. The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $449 (was $789) or the queen for $799 (was $1,282). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can get this TV for just $549, which is an epic deal. (Sign up at Best Buy). Non-members pay $649, but remember it sold for $569 last holiday season. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Best Buy
Free $100 gift card! Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.
Price match: $599 w/ $100 GC @ Amazon
LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon
Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
Galaxy Book 3 360: was $1,549 now $999 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy Book 3 360 is a capabale 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a commanding price tag. However, this early Blck Friday deal knocks it down to a more affordable price point. The config on sale a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This 2-in-1 is S Pen compatible. (Pen not included).
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price! There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save $100 on Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro laptops. (Sign up at Best Buy). The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It will release on November 7.
Price check: $1,599 @ Amazon