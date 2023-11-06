Amazon has a massive Fire TV Stick sale ahead of Black Friday

Early Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon as the online retailer begins discounting loads of best-selling products from OLED TVs to Under Armour shoes. And Amazon itself is getting in on the action by slicing money off its own devices including its range of Fire TV streaming sticks.

For a limited time, Fire TV streaming devices start from just $17 at Amazon. And the discounts include the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) for $29. That’s a sizeable $20 saving on the range’s new addition. In our review, we noted that it’s a solid pick if you want 4K streaming thanks to its strong video quality. However, if you want to splurge, you could consider the Fire TV Cube on sale for $109. That’s $30 off its full list price of $139. Or if budget is a concern, the Fire TV Lite is just $17.

If you want to access the best streaming services on an older-model television or have a Smart TV that is a little lacking when it comes to its interface, then a Fire TV streaming stick is the ideal low-cost solution. And now that Black Friday deals have landed these nifty devices are even more affordable, so be sure to browse the full range of discounts below.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. This is the first time we've seen it go on sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $19 ahead of the Black Friday sales, but we'd advise springing for the 4K Max model instead if your budget can stretch.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Plus, you'll have access to all the most popular streaming services from Netflix to Disney Plus, the Fire TV Stick Lite has them all.