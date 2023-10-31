Score! Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro laptops are $100 off ahead of Black Friday

Best Buy isn't holding back this holiday season. In addition to offering some of the best MacBook deals I've ever seen this month, it's now become the first — and only — retailer to discount Apple's new M3-based MacBook Pros.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking $100 of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3/M3 Pro). The deal is valid for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179) members only. (You can sign up at Best Buy via this link). It's one of the best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save $100 on Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro laptops. (Sign up at Best Buy). The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It will release on November 7.

Price check: $1,599 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save $100 on Apple's new M3 Pro-based MacBook. (Sign up at Best Buy). This upgraded configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It will release on November 7.

Price check: $1,999 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,399 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save $100 on Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro laptops. (Sign up at Best Buy). The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It will release on November 7.

Price check: $2,499 @ Amazon

If you're not familiar with My Best Buy, it's basically the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime, but with a much lower price point. Although there's a free tier which snags you free shipping, this deal is for the paying tiers only. Nevertheless, it's an epic deal. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, I'm looking vetting deals 24/7 and I can assure you that My Best Buy members are indeed getting access to great deals. (Check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save).

As for the MacBook Pro M3, it was announced by Apple this week and will release on November 7. The three laptops are based on Apple's new M3 chip, which is the first personal computer processor utilizing TSMC's 3nm process. We haven't put the M3 to the test yet, but they promise to be the most powerful slices of Apple silicon yet.

In addition to improved computing and graphical performance, the M3 chip also includes an updated GPU that's better suited for video editing and gaming. The chips also consume less battery despite their extra power.

The entry-level M3 can be found in the 14-inch MacBook Pro ($1,599). Apple is also offering a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for $1,999. If you want a larger display, there's a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for $2,499. Finally, video professionals can opt for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max for $3,999.