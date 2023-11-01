Early Black Friday TV sale — 5 OLED TV deals I recommend now

Early Black Friday TV deals are always some of the most popular discounts in the lead-up to the annual sales event, and that’s why major retailers are currently competing to offer the biggest savings on some of the best OLED TVs .

The retail holiday is still a few weeks away, but Black Friday deals have landed, and now is a great time to be shopping for a new television. There are plenty of worthwhile cheap OLED TV deals out there right now, but my favorite pick is the 55-inch LG B3 OLED on sale for $996 at Amazon. That's a massive $700 off its sticker price.

If you’ve got a brand new OLED TV on your shopping list this holiday season, then here are five deals that I’d recommend buying now. And don’t forget to stick with Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of all the best TV deals throughout the entire Black Friday period.

Top 5 early Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and one of the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Save $703! Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

LG 55" C3 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object SoundTracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Price check: $1,597 @ Amazon