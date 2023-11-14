I test smartphones for a living — here are the best iPhone accessories under $20 for early Black Friday sales

We’re less than two weeks away from the biggest shopping day of the year, so I’m stepping up my search for the best iPhone accessories during these early Black Friday sales.

I’ve been reviewing phones for 15 years now, and while I’m continually astounded by what these pocket-sized computers can do, I’m always on the lookout for accessories that complement them. For most of the past year, I’ve been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max as one of my daily drivers — switching it out briefly to test out newer stuff like the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone single handedly commands a lineup of accessories, which is why there are constant deals happening around them. Whether you’re looking for an iPhone wallet case that fastens snuggly via MagSafe, or perhaps a 3-in-1 wireless charger you can stow away easily in a backpack, the following deals feature the best iPhone accessories under $20 happening right now during early Black Friday sales.

Kmsoioa 3-in-1 Charging Station: was $32 now $19 @ Amazon

I think the best iPhone accessories are those that are multi-functional. The Kmsoioa 3-in-1 Charging Station fits the bill because it can charge my iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. I also love its foldable design because it's perfect for trips.

Tozo W3 Wireless Charger: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon

Chances are you already have a USB-C power adapter lying around. If so, then you'll pay very little for the Tozo W3 Wireless charger. I love that it looks like a coaster thanks to its ultra-thin design.

Huoto Portable Charger for Apple Watch: was $25 now $16 @ Amazon

Another favorite travel accessory of mine is the Huoto Portable Charger for Apple Watch. It kits on my keychain and also features a USB-C port that I can attach to my iPhone 15 Plus to charge my Apple Watch when I need it.

ESR Camera Lens Protector: was $13 now $11 @ Amazon

I've had the camera lenses on some of my phone break because they're so exposed. That's why I like the peace of mind assurance of the ESR Camera Lens Protector for my iPhone 14 Pro Max. On top of protecting the camera lenses, there's not a whole lot of degradation with image quality either.

Ugreen MagSafe Car Phone Holder: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

While I'm driving, I frequently rely on my iPhone for turn-by-turn directions, which is why I love the conveneince that the Ugreen MagSafe Car Phone Holder offers. What I really like about this phone holder is that it actually stays in place, rather than drooping due to the weight of my iPhone like others I've tested.

PopSockets Phone Wallet: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon

Out of all the iPhone cases I've tested, nothing makes me happier than iPhone wallet cases. The PopSockets Phone Wallet conveniently sits on the back of my iPhone 14 Pro Max thanks to MagSafe, while also accommodating upward of 5 cards.

Anker 511 Charger: was $16 now $13 @ Amazon

Since I always pack light when heading to the office, I like the Anker 511 Charger for its micro-sized design and ability to offer 20W charging. For its size, it delivers a fair amount of charging power compared to the standard iPhone charger.

Neewer Smartphone Video Rig: buy now for $19 @ Amazon

I'm a videographer that frequently use my iPhone 14 Pro Max as a backup camera during professional shoots. When I have to use it as a main camera, I typically place it into a cage like the Neewer Smartphone Video Rig to attach other peripherals to my iPhones, like a shotgun mic and extra clamps to better handle the rig.

Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank: was $49 now $23 @ Amazon

This iPhone accessory falls just outside of that $20 price limit, but I included it because of its limitless ability to charge your iPhone. The Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank not only houses a 10,000 mAh battery, but it can be charged with sun power.

Lisen Phone Holder: was $39 now $21 @ Amazon

This one's also a little over $20, but I find it valuable when I'm home shooting video at my desk. The Lisen Phone Holder is strong enough to hold my iPhone 14 Pro Max whenever I'm shooting unboxing videos, but I love how the arm is adjustable for video conference calls too.