iPad 2021 just crashed to $249 — that's the lowest price ever

January sales are kicking off 2023 with some huge savings on best-selling tech. And while we’ve seen big discounts on everything from OLED TVs to powerful gaming laptops, this iPad deal at Best Buy might just beat them all.

Right now, the iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/2021) is on sale for $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s $80 off its full retail price of $329. This is also the new lowest price ever for this configuration of the tablet, and it’s even lower than it was over the Black Friday sales period. There’s no doubt about it, this is one of the best Apple deals of the year so far.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Best Buy has has the 64GB model on sale for $249, which is the cheapest price yet.

We class the iPad 2021 as the best cheap tablet you can get — and that was even before it dropped to a new all-time low price. It’s an excellent combination of power, performance and usability all wrapped up in Apple’s trademark sleek design and seriously user-friendly iPadOS interface. At this new lowest price ever, it’s an even easier recommendation for tablet shoppers on a budget.

In our iPad 2021 review, we labeled the deceive a “well-made tablet” and while we found the overall design a little dated we noted it “offers a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price” We especially loved the inclusion of a speedy A13 Bionic chip as well as the bright and vibrant 10.2-inch display.

This tablet is well-equipped for everyday tasks as well as intense multitasking. Even with multiple apps and browser tabs open at once we didn’t notice any significant slowdown, and it’s an ideal device for streaming and gaming on the go. Granted, it’s not going to challenge the latest iPad Pro 2022, but it should be noted the iPad 2021 is significantly more affordable.

Our testing also found the 12MP front camera to be of excellent quality. It’s the perfect shooter if you’re the type that wants to capture a photo or video of every special occasion. And, this tablet supports Center Stage to keep you in the frame even if you’re moving around during video calls.

This iPad is well-worth a purchase at this discounted price, but if you’d rather opt for a more recent (or more powerful) model, then make sure to check out our roundup of the best iPad deals for more options.